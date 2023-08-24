Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Reaches All-Time High with Single Month Earning

In May 2023, Beyoncé had the top-grossing tour before slipping into the No. 2 spot in June. Now, her Renaissance World Tour has climbed back to No. 1 on the Top Tours chart for the month of July, according to Billboard, after earning $127.6 million for a run of 11 shows between July 8 and 30.

The tour earnings mark the largest one-month sum for an artist within the history of the Billboard Boxscore archives. When the Renaissance World Tour kicked off in May 2023, Beyoncé became the first woman to top the chart since 2019 when Pink went to No. 1 with her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Beyoncé’s recent five-date residency at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England was also the highest-grossing engagement by an American artist, a Black artist, and a woman, with gross earnings of $42.2 million.

Her July record surpasses Bad Bunny’s previous top-grossing month in September 2022. Prior to Bad Bunny’s big tour month, no artist reported earnings of $100 million within one month since the charts launched in 2019.

In addition to Beyoncé’s record-breaking earnings, her recent two-night shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, July 29-30, also topped the Top Boxscores chart by selling 106,000 tickets and earning $33.1 million. Additionally, her two shows at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois peaked at No, grossing $30.1 million, followed by her two shows at Roger’s Centre in Toronto at $18.3 million (at No. 7), and four other spots on the chart — at Nos. 20, 24, 27, and 30 — which is more than any other artist.

The Renaissance World Tour has grossed $295.8 million total through Aug. 1, and marks Beyoncé’s highest-grossing tour of all time. Renaissance has already surpassed her The Formation World Tour in 2016, which earned $256 million, and her On the Run II Tour joint headlining tour with husband Jay-Z, in 2018, which brought in $253 million.

Her current tour is estimated to break the half-billion mark by the end of its run on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

