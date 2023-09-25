Stevie Nicks Keep Touring Through 2024 with Extended U.S. Dates

Several months after embarking on a lengthy headlining tour in March 2023, Stevie Nicks has extended her run of shows into 2024 with a select number of new dates.

The extension includes eight additional shows across the United States, which will kick off on February 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and continue throughout Greenville, South Carolina, Hollywood, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Omaha, Nebraska, and more before wrapping up in Arlington, Texas on March 9.

Within her newly added dates is one more co-headlining performance with Billy Joel. Both have been appearing together at select shows since Nicks started touring in March.

“We met at a Fleetwood Mac gig in San Francisco probably 10 years ago,” said Joel in early 2023 before their shows together. “I just got to meet her backstage, but we’ve never worked together, even though we both kind of hit at the same time. So this [will] be a completely new thing for me.”

In July 2023, Nicks released the Complete Studio Albums & Rarities box set, which features all eight of her solo albums, from her 1981 debut Bella Donna through 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault in 2014. The album features Nicks’ biggest hits, including “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, “Leather And Lace” with Don Henley, “Stand Back,” “Talk To Me,” and “Edge Of Seventeen,” among many others, along with a collection of rarities.

Nicks recently praised the Amazon series Daisy Jones & the Six, which she said mirrored many of her real-life experiences in Fleetwood Mac. “Just finished watching ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ for the [second] time,” wrote Nicks on social media, along with a photo of the main cast. “In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly soon became my story.”

She continued, “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it.”

Stevie Nicks 2024 Tour Dates:



Sat Feb 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena+

Wed Feb 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena+

Wed Feb 21 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

Sat Feb 24 – Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live ^+

Wed Feb 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+

Sun Mar 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center+

Wed Mar 06 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena+

Sat Mar 09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium*

Stevie Nicks 2023 Tour Dates:



Wed Sep 27 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Sun Oct 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 04 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Sat Oct 07 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium*

Sat Oct 28 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Wed Nov 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

Sat Nov 04 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center ^

Tue Nov 07 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Fri Nov 10 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium*

Wed Nov 29 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Sat Dec 02 — Inglewood, CA — The Kia Forum

Tue Dec 05 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Fri Dec 08 — Phoenix, AZ — Chase Field*

Tue Dec 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri Dec 15 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

+ On Sale September 29th

^ Not a Live Nation Date

* With Billy Joel

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks