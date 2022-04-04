5 Moments We Loved from the 2022 Grammy Awards: Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, and More

The Grammy awards went on without a hitch on Sunday night (April 3). There was no controversy to be seen and everyone kept their hands to themselves. It was the musical moments that took center stage at the 64th Annual event. There was no shortage of talent to hit the stage in the 3 1/2 hour broadcast.

However, there were a few moments that stood out. Check out the list of our top 7 moments from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

7. Brothers Osborne end the show with “Deadman’s Curve”

Fire and lights lit the stage as Brothers Osborne closed the 64th Annual Grammy Award show with a rocking rendition of their song “Deadman’s Curve.” “Get your hands together out there, come on. Everybody get your hands together now,” yelled TJ Osborne to the audience. The uptempo fast-paced performance got the audience moving in their seats and ready just in time for the after-parties. Now, that is how you end a show.

BROTHERS OSBORNE; Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

6. Lenny Kravitz presents Album of the Year

Toward the end of the broadcast, Lenny Kravitz made an appearance to announce the Album of the Year nominees. And that’s really all we needed. Seeing Kravitz hit the stage automatically made the night’s cool factor jump off the charts.

LENNY KRAVITZ — Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5. Tribute to Ukraine

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was seen on video screen with a pre-taped message to lead into a performance from John Legend and Mika Newton performing Legend’s “Free.”I have a dream of them living. And free. Free like you on the Grammy stage,” the President said. Legend was stationed at his piano as he was joined by Ukrainian singer Newton, Ukrainian musician Siuzanna Iglidan, and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, for a beautiful tribute to the war-torn country.

JOHN LEGEND and MIKA NEWTON — Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

President Zelenskyy just addressed the #GRAMMYs broadcast from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/VjPSK5tqvR — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 4, 2022

4. Lil Nas X’s performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Lil Nas X took the Grammys by storm. Thanks to an oversized bust for his backdrop, a full troupe of dancers, and fireworks and lights to get everyone’s attention, the Georgia native commanded the stage with his performance of “Montero ICall Me By Your Name.” He kicked off the performance dressed all in back, complete with a dazzling cape ensemble, which he quickly stripped away for a white sparkling one-armed crop top before changing into a marching band uniform, surrounded by dancers dressed in the same attire. The 22-year-old even had a cameo from rapper Jack Harlow for good measure. His performance was exactly what the Grammy awards show needed and the audience responded with a standing ovation.

LIL NAS X with Jack Harlow — Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3. Carrie Underwood’s performance of “Ghost Story”

An award show wouldn’t be complete without the soaring vocals of Carrie Underwood. Underwood, decked out in a purple strapless dress with a diamond-studded microphone, captivated the audience with her performance of her latest single “Ghost Story.” Images of Underwood filled the stage as she performed standing in front of her band, complete with a fog machine and wind machine that made the moment magical. And of course, the married mother of two got a standing ovation from her hubby, Mike Fisher.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD — Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2. Chris Stapleton’s performance of “Cold”

Chris Stapleton kept his performance simple and sweet. Perched on stage in front of his band, Stapleton let his voice do the talking during a sultry performance of his Grammy-nominated single “Cold.” His gravelly vocals set the stage as smoke and water images filled the background. Stapleton never lets audiences forget just why he’s one of the best vocalists in the business.

Even Lady Gaga enjoyed the performance. She could be seen bee bopping back and forth in her seat.

CHRIS STAPLETON — Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1. Lady Gaga’s Medley

It was a moment to behold. Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga’s duet partner on their current album, Love for Sale, introduced Gaga’s performance straight from an at-home video. “Hi everybody,” Bennett said, “Please welcome Lady Gaga.” Set in front of a big orchestral band, Gaga, dressed in a mint green strapless dress, performed two songs from their album, starting off with the title track, “Love For Sale” and going into “Do I Love You” as images of Bennett and Gaga played on the screen behind her. “I Love you, Tony, we miss you,” Gaga said to close her set, choking back tears of emotion.

LADY GAGA — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy