5 Must-See Concerts Coming to Nashville This Fall

Nashville has the nickname of “Music City” for a reason, welcoming thousands of fun-loving tourists to its bars and venues every year. Whether you’re a visitor or a longtime city dweller, there are plenty of high-caliber concerts coming to Nashville this fall that need to be on your radar.



Take a look at our picks for the must-see performances heading to Nashville in the coming weeks:

1. Peter Frampton

Influential rock guitarist and singer/songwriter Peter Frampton is bringing his Never Say Never Tour to Nashville. On November 22, fans will get a second chance to see the award-winning artist live at Ryman Auditorium following Frampton’s return to the road. In 2019, he announced his retirement after being diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a disorder that affects muscle tissue. Earlier this year, he kicked off his comeback tour, eager to continue treating fans to classic hits like “Show Me the Way.”

Tickets are available now through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

2. All for the Hall: A Benefit Concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame

On December 5, a star-studded lineup of performers will join co-hosts Keith Urban and Vince Gill for the 2023 edition of All for the Hall. The annual event raises money for the Country Music Hall of Fame’s many educational initiatives. This year, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, HARDY, Patty Griffin, Mickey Guyton, and Jordan Davis are all set to perform on the Bridgestone Arena stage.

3. Big Freedia

If you’re feeling festive and ready to work up a sweat, grab your ticket to the Nashville stop of Big Freedia‘s Christmas in Central City Tour. Set for December 3 at Brooklyn Bowl, the New Orleans native’s Nashville performance is sure to be a high-energy treat unlike any other holiday celebration you’ve experienced.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

4. alt-J

Innovative British act alt-J are currently on tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut record, An Awesome Wave. They’ll take the Marathon Music Works stage on November 26 for a headlining performance that revisits tracks from their Mercury Prize-winning album, following an opening set from the eclectic three-piece band Meagre Martin.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

5. Liz Phair

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Liz Phair is also revisiting one of her most impactful album releases by hitting the road this year. Her extensive fall 2023 tour will arrive at Ryman Auditorium on November 27, giving concertgoers a nostalgic trip back in time. The set will spotlight Phair’s breakout debut album, Exile in Guyville, which garnered widespread critical acclaim upon its release in 1993.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

