CMA Fest 2024: How To Get Cheap Tickets & More

CMA Fest 2024 is coming up soon, and the insanely huge lineup of more than 200 country music artists was just announced. Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and Lynyrd Skynyrd are just a few big headliners that will be performing at the four-day fest, plus a virtually endless list of supporting acts that include big names in country as well as up-and-comers. Tickets are on sale now, and they won’t last. So, here’s how to get your tickets to CMA Fest on the cheap before they’re gone!

CMA Fest 2024 will kick off on June 6 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium and close on June 9. For more information on who will be performing on specific dates, check out the CMA Fest app.

Getting cheap tickets to CMA Fest 2024 is quite easy. Ticketmaster appears to be the main platform for buying tickets to the country festival, and it will likely be the first spot where tickets will sell out. Currently, it looks like general admission passes are starting at around $25 each for select days. Upgraded VIP tickets are selling out fast, too. You can also buy tickets and find more info through the festival website.

If you want to get your festival passes on the cheap once they sell out, check out Stubhub. You can grab one-day tickets and full four-day passes on the platform. There aren’t many tickets available as of yet, but if tickets sell out (which they will) through Ticketmaster, you’ll definitely be able to find some seats over at Stubhub for cheap. Plus, Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Program, which ensures that all purchases are free of scams and fans won’t have to worry about fraudulent tickets.

Festival passes are selling out quick, so don’t wait around to get your tickets to CMA Fest 2024!

Thursday, June 6 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium – Doors open at 10:00 am

Friday, June 7 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium – Doors close at midnight

