5 New Songs to Listen to Today: Tom Odell, Angel Olsen, Jake Blount, RTJ and BLACKSTARKIDS

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share four new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are four songs for you today.

1. “Smiling All The Way Back Home” by Tom Odell

The spare songwriter released his latest single this week, “Smiling All The Way Back Home,” to celebrate the announcement of his next album, Best Day Of My Life, which is set to drop on October 28. The new piano-driven single displays Odell’s knack for the spare and wonderful. Check it out below and enjoy!

2. “The Downward Road” by Jake Blount (featuring Demeanor)

The acclaimed roots songwriter and performer released his latest single this week, “The Downward Road.” The new track portends Blount’s new album, The New Faith, which itself is set to drop on September 23. Blount’s new single yet again establishes himself as the King of Roots. And it features lyricist Demeanor, showing new ideas of what the tradition means.

3. “CYBERKISS 2 U*” by BLACKSTARKIDS (featuring beabadoobee)

BLACKSTARKIDS have teamed up with award-winning Gen-Z icon beabadoobee to release their latest single, which you can check out below. The song is part video game theme, part hip-hop classic. It’s the kind of track that opens your mind and fills it with bliss. It’s also part of their upcoming mixtape, set to drop on September 23.

4. “Opening Theme” by Run The Jewels

Likely the best rap duo on Planet Earth, Run The Jewels released the opening them—titled “Opening Theme”—from the upcoming Aqua Teen Hunger Force animated movie, Aqua Teen Forever: Platinum, earlier this week. The song, like the movie, is as eyebrow-raising as ever. Check out the new song below.

5. “Big Time” by Angel Olsen and Sturgill Simpson

Angel Olsen and Sturgill Simpson released a new rendition of Olsen’s hit song, “Big Time,” today (September 13). The new track, which comes from the album of the same name, which Olsen released earlier this year, marks a debut performance for Olsen at Nashville’s Americana Fest this Wednesday (Sept. 14). Later, Olsen will head out on a string of tour dates from September 26 through October 24.

Photo by Sophie Green / Highrise PR