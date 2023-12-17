5 of Blake Shelton’s Funniest Moments on ‘The Voice’

When Blake Shelton retired as a coach on The Voice in May 2023 after 23 seasons on the show, he left as the longest-running coach in the singing competition.



Shelton’s tenure as a coach on The Voice also marked several other achievements. He had the most winning contestants (nine) since the show premiered in 2011. He also met his wife, fellow coach Gwen Stefani, after she first appeared on the show in 2014.



Throughout his time on the show, Shelton was also no stranger to the episodic hijinks, friendly fibs, and competition among his fellow coaches, from his incessant battles and “bromance” with early coach Adam Levine and later bouts with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Niall Horan, and anyone who would get in his way of a contestant he wanted on his team.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Where Are Blake Shelton’s Nine Winners of ‘The Voice’ Now?]

The number of funny moments is endless during Shelton’s time on The Voice, but here’s a look at five of some of the funniest moments he delivered as a coach.

1. “Blake’s initials are BS”

During his time on The Voice, Shelton has been known to tell a lie or four to win over a prospective contestant. He once told a contestant that his cat died that day, and it would make him feel better if they joined his team. Shelton also lied about not crossing genres, which he’s done. Once, Shelton even told one contestant “Rapping is my thing.”



“Blake’s initials are BS,” said John Legend. “I have learned what that means.”



Clarkson added, “Blake is a car salesman, y’all. He will sell you any POS on the lot.”

2. Finger Pointing

When it was time for a contestant to pick a coach, Shelton crafted his signature move early on, pointing a finger toward his head. For the most part, the finger-pointing worked for Shelton and not so much for other coaches, which is evident from this season one mashup.

3. “I Have Boobs, Also”

During an early outtake, coaches Levine and Alicia Keys were trying to tell Shelton why contestants favored Stefani over him.

“She’s better than you in every way,” said Levine. Keys added, “Who would pick you over her? Look at her. Who don’t want to hug up on Gwen for two seconds?”

Shelton quipped “I have boobs, also,” and Keys shot back “maybe bigger.”

4. Blake Asks John Legend to Sit on Santa’s Lap

In a 2020 montage of outtakes, Shelton, dressed in a kingly robe and crown asks Legend to sit on his lap. “Why don’t you sit on Santa’s lap, tell me what you want for Christmas,” Shelton said to Legend.



“I need social distancing,” said Legend. In other scenes, Legend can be seen enforcing some distance from Shelton.

5. “King” of ‘The Voice’

During Shelton’s emotional, final episode and send-off, he still took the opportunity to take a few final jabs at his fellow coaches, Clarkson, Horan, and Chance the Rapper.



“This is my last season,” said Shelton talking to the three coaches. “From a fan standpoint, I’m sure they hope it’s your last season, too. I was just thinking, it would be cool if you guys just let me have my moment one last time because you can’t beat me.”



In the montage of clips, Shelton also calls himself the “king” of The Voice. “There’s only one king of the ‘The Voice,” said Shelton as a pointed finger dangled above his head with the words “Pick Blake.”

Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC