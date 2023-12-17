A Revealing New Documentary Highlighting the Life and Career of Gloria Gaynor Is Heading to Theaters

A documentary film that captures the evolution of hit vocalist Gloria Gaynor‘s long-running musical career will arrive in theaters next year. Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive will be screened in theaters across the U.S. for one night only on February 13.

The project, directed by Betsy Schechter, follows the disco legend over an eight-year period as she pursues her dream of recording a gospel album. I Will Survive offers viewers insight into Gaynor’s rise to fame in the 1970s, the road that led to her 2019 Grammy Award-winning record, and the personal challenges and barriers she faced along the way.

“Having filmed Ms. Gaynor for eight years, I saw first-hand how she proves faith and resilience can turn your life around,” Schechter shared in a statement. “Through divorce, a career resurgence, completing a college degree, and battling the odds to make a Grammy Award-winning Gospel album in her 70s, Gloria’s story today inspires people to know that despite all of life’s challenges, it is never too late to transform your dreams into reality.”

The film offers fans the first in-depth look at Gaynor’s story, which the now-80-year-old talent says she’s eager to tell.

“I am finally at a place of joy and self-fulfillment, and I am ready to share my secret to not only ‘surviving but thriving’ with the world,” explained Gaynor.

In recent months, Gaynor has been working on her first new album since the release of her acclaimed 2019 LP Testimony. Additional details about the project and tour dates are expected to be shared in early 2024.

Tickets for Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. Fans can sign up to receive email updates about the upcoming screenings via Fathom Events.

Watch the new official trailer for I Will Survive below:

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival