Forest Swords Announces North American Tour in 2024 + New Music

Electronic music producer Forest Swords is hitting a few dates across the US and Canada this year. Forest Swords, real name Matthew Barnes, will perform sets in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, and Calgary Alberta this June. No opening acts have been announced.

Forest Swords released his recent comeback album Bolted in 2023. Now, it looks like a new album might be in the works with the recent release of the tracks “Pearl Of Hail” and “Torch”. However, there’s also a chance that the two tracks are one-offs that Barnes just wanted to release.

“I’m trying to not have much music hanging around on hard drives gathering dust anymore, life’s too short,” Barnes said in a statement. “This pair are a bit lighter and more spring-like than most of Bolted, but still share the same DNA.”

The Forest Swords 2024 Tour will start on June 14 in Brooklyn, New York at Music Hall of Williamsburg. The short, five-day trek will end on June 22 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada at Sled Island Music & Arts Festival.

It looks like any presale events for this tour have ended and tickets are now available for public sale. The main spot to get Forest Swords tickets this year will be through Songkick, according to Forest Swords’ Linktree account.

We also strongly recommend checking Stubhub to see what’s available there. Since this tour is going to be so short, tickets will likely sell out quickly before the tour dates arrive. If your chosen tour date has sold out elsewhere, Stubhub may have tickets available.

June 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

June 15 – Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle

June 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

June 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

June 22 – Calgary, AB – Sled Island Festival

