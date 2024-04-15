Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, April 15, 2024? How to Watch

Fans of The Voice can celebrate because a new episode is coming tonight. The competition continues to heat up as the show moves into the second night of Knockouts. Artists from all four teams will take the stage solo to compete for their chance to move on to the Live round and be one step closer to the big win during the finale.

Videos by American Songwriter

As usual, The Voice will air tonight at 8/7c on NBC. Fans who don’t have cable can also watch the show on a number of streaming platforms that offer live television and NBC programming. For instance, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV will all air the show live. Those who do have cable can sign into the NBC streaming app through their television provider to watch the show as well. Additionally, tonight’s episode will be available to stream on Peacock tomorrow.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Coach Left Scrambling After Maddi Jane and Kamalei Kawa’a Deliver “Knockouts”]

Tonight will be the only new episode of The Voice to air this week. The show will only air once a week until the first week of May. This one-night-per-week schedule will encompass the Knockouts and Playoffs. Fans will get two new episodes of the show every week starting May 6 when the Live Shows begin.

Get Caught Up Before The Voice Airs Tonight

Tonight’s episode of The Voice will be the second night of the Knockouts. Last week, several contestants tried and failed to move on to the next round. Here’s a look at the remaining hopefuls by team.

Reba McEntire’s Team

Josh Sanders

Zeya Rae

Asher HaVon

Tae Lewis

L. Rodgers (Playoff Pass)

Justin and Jeremy Garcia (Stolen from Team Dan + Shay)

– John Legend’s Team

Mafe

Jackie Romeo

Gene Taylor

Zoe Levert

Nathan Chester

Bryan Olesen (Playoff Pass)

Chance the Rapper’s Team

Alyssa Crosby (Stolen from Team Reba)

RLETTO

Serenity Arce

Maddi Jane

Nadège (Playoff Pass)

Kamalei Kawa’a

Dan + Shay’s Team

Olivia Rubini (Stolen from Team Legend)

Anya True

Ducote Talmage

Kyle Schuesler

Madison Curbelo (Playoff Pass)

Karen Waldrup

Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images