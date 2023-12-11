5 Questions for Malina Moye: “Live Concerts Will Always Be the Key to Really Reaching Fans”

Malina Moye is one of rock and roll’s standout electric guitar players in the business today. Like Jimi Hendrix, Moye plays an upside-down six-string left-handed. It’s quite a marvel to see her shred on the instrument she’s come to be known for.

Moye, who regularly plays the national anthem at Minnesota Vikings games these days, released her latest LP, Dirty, earlier this year. On it, she elucidates the highs and lows of her life and her existence in the world of music.

Here below, we caught up with one of our favorite rockers to ask her some questions about her year and what’s coming up next. Let’s dive in.

American Songwriter: When you’re going to co-write or collaborate with another artist, either for one of your songs or theirs, how do you approach the experience?

Malina Moye: For me, it’s always different. Sometimes the song is already structured, so I will play different melodies. If I’m adding in guitar in the chorus or if I’m writing a verse or we are collectively writing it, I will play off what’s already there and keep sitting with it with the other writers and fine-tuning it until it feels right. Pretty much like a back-and-forth conversation.

AS: When you write lyrics, what thing or two do you keep in mind—either a technique like alliteration or a way of voicing a story succinctly? Another way of asking this is what tip or trick do you hold to close when writing lyrics, if anything?

MM: It depends on what comes to me first. It can be the melody, which can be so strong, and I then try to figure out what the notes are trying to say or convey. I’m inspired by everything. So, once I figure out what I’m talking about, I will always try to find a clever way of speaking it into existence. I will hit Google for other word variations. A great chord progression can be inspiring as well. Major and minor chords can make a song go from happy to sad.

AS: When it comes to news stories of 2023, what was one that really raised your eyebrow when it came to the world of music?

MM: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé touring the stadium circuits and how Taylor Swift’s concert documentary in the movie theaters broke records. It made me really see that live concerts will always be the key to really reaching fans and putting them into cinemas will be something that I can see independent artists doing more of in the future. It’s a game changer. Even if it’s a few markets and theaters, it’s a great way to connect and experience the music.

AS: What were your one or two favorite songs or artists or albums from 2023?

MM: I loved Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama,” and I also loved Olivia Rodrigo’s song, “Vampire.”

AS: What are your hopes for 2023 personally, professionally or for the world?

MM: I’m so glad the strikes are over and now some of the television projects we were working on can now resume. I hope everyone can find peace and continue to do what makes them happy. I’m so excited for 2024. We have a new team in place and ready to come out swinging. So much good stuff coming I can’t wait to announce it.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images