Rapper 2 Chainz Shares Video from Inside Ambulance, Rushed to Hospital After Car Crash in Miami

Rapper 2 Chainz was in an accident while visiting Miami, Florida, serious enough to need an ambulance. However, the musician still took a moment to share the incident with his online followers.

Videos by American Songwriter

2 Chainz, whose birth name is Tauheed Epps, took to Instagram after the accident on Saturday, November 9. He shared a video from the back of an ambulance as first responders loaded him up on the stretcher. Firefighters can also be seen in the clip as well.

2 Chainz posts a video of himself on a stretcher after his car was hit by an alleged drunk driver. pic.twitter.com/GzBP7jQcCf — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 9, 2023

His vehicle appears to have suffered significant damage during the crash. According to People, three vehicles were involved in the crash—a 2013 Nissan, a 2010 Toyota, and a 2016 Mercedes. It’s unknown which vehicle the rapper had been in. A local police representative confirmed that one male had been taken to the hospital. However, the representative did not confirm to the Miami Herald that the person was the rapper. No one appears to have died in the crash.

The traffic accident happened at the intersection of State Road 112 westbound and Northwest 22nd Avenue in Miami in the early hours of Saturday. Currently, it’s unknown exactly what caused the accident. Additionally, the rapper’s current condition is unknown, but 2 Chainz appeared well enough to film the occasion on social media.

According to TMZ, 2 Chainz appears to be in a stable condition after the crash. He had visited the city for Art Basel, an international art fair. The rapper reported hit the town that Saturday, visiting a strip club shortly before the crash.

2 Chainz Opens Up About Past Uber Incident

It’s also unknown if 2 Chainz was driving or if he was using ride share, as the rapper has done in the past. Previously, in an interview with Complex, the rapper opened up about an incident with an Uber driver involving his wife and daughters. He said, “. “It was snowing, and so my driver I guess end up getting an Uber to go to some steakhouse. … When they get back, something lead to something else where my wife felt disrespected by the driver. He acted like he wanted to put ‘em out but that wasn’t going to happen because it was snowing and she with her kids.”

It’s unknown who 2 Chainz was traveling with as well or if he was alone, but we will keep you updated on the situation as it unfolds.

[Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing]