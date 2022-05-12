5 Seconds of Summer Drops Latest Single, “Me Myself & I,” Shares Fifth Album Name

5 Seconds of Summer’s newest single has arrived and it may just be the break-up anthem of the summer.

The track harkens back to their Y2K pop-punk roots, bemoaning being the problematic one in a relationship – Never knew what I needed, leave it / Up to me to fuck it up without a good reason / I know, I know that it was my own fault.

“‘Me Myself and I’ explores the emotional cycle of feeling like you can do everything on your own and that you don’t need anyone else, but eventually realizing that sometimes you push away the best things in your life,” lead singer Luke Hemmings said in a statement. “We love this song and hope other people connect with it as much as we do.”

The official video for “Me Myself & I” will premiere on Friday, May 13. Watch the already released visualizer below.

The track is the third single in their current release cycle, following “Complete Mess” and “Take My Hand.” Along with the song, the band revealed the name of their forthcoming fifth LP, 5SOS5.

“The whole album is, for me, the most introspective, the most lyrically, if I can say beautiful and … I don’t know,” he told Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music 1, “There’s just so much heart in it.”

The album will drop on September 23. The digital version of the album will have a total of 19 tracks. Find the newly unveiled names below.

5SOS5 TRACKLIST

5 Seconds of Summer Tracklist:

1. “Complete Mess

2. “Easy for You”

3. “Bad Omens”

4. “Me, Myself, and I”

5. “Take My Hand”

6. “Carousel”

7. “Older”

8. “Haze”

9. “You Don’t Go to Parties”

10. “Blender”

11. “Carmel”

12. “Best Friend”

13. “Bleach”

14. “Red Line”

15. “Moodswings”

16. “Flatline”

17. “Emotions”

18. “Bloodhound”

19. “Tears!”

Photo by Andy Deluca