5 Songs You Didn’t Know Diddy Wrote for Other Artists

Sean Combs is known by many names—Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, and Diddy. Combs is also known for his record label, Bad Boy Records. He’s one of the most successful artists of his time.

Diddy started as an intern at Uptown Records where he helped develop Mary J. Blige. Two years later, he was fired from Uptown and launched Bad Boy Entertainment. Apart from his prolific solo career, Combs also produced and nurtured the career of The Notorious B.I.G.

Diddy’s first album, No Way Out, débuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and has sold over seven million copies. The album was released under the name Puff Daddy & the Family. “I’ll Be Missing You,” the album’s second single, is a tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. and became the first rap song to top Billboard’s Hot 100.

Diddy not only produced the tracks below, but he also co-wrote them. Here are five songs you didn’t know Diddy wrote for other artists.

1. “One More Chance/Stay with Me” by The Notorious B.I.G. (featuring Faith Evans)

Written by The Notorious B.I.G., Sean “Puffy” Combs, Reginald D. Ellis, Norman A. Glover, Carl Thompson

The original version of “One More Chance” appeared on The Notorious B.I.G.’s début album, Ready to Die. The remix version, featuring Faith Evans has sold over one million copies and went to No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and it also topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The original version was produced by Diddy and features the R&B trio, Total.

Baby here I am

All I need is one more chance

I can help you find yourself

Cause you don’t need nobody else

2. “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G.

Written by The Notorious B.I.G., Sean “Puffy” Combs, Deric Angelettie, Ron Lawrence, The Notorious B.I.G., Andy Armer, Randy Alpert

Christopher Wallace (The Notorious B.I.G.) was shot dead 16 days before his second album, Life After Death, was released. He was only 24 years old. The album went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is certified diamond (10 million sold) by the RIAA.

“Hypnotize,” which samples the Herb Alpert classic “Rise,” written by Andy Armer and Randy Alpert, became Biggie’s signature song and is considered one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time. The song went No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Songs.

Dead right if the head right

Biggie there every night

Poppa been smooth since days of Underoos

3. “Honey” by Mariah Carey

Written by Mariah Carey, Sean “Puffy” Combs, Q-Tip, Steven Jordan, Bobby Robinson, Stephen Hague, Ronald Larkins, Malcolm McLaren, Larry Price

Mariah Carey has landed 19 number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart—second only to the Beatles. Released as the first single from Butterfly, “Honey” moved Mariah Carey’s sound toward hip hop and samples “The Body Rock” by Treacherous Three and “Hey DJ” by World’s Famous Supreme Team. “Honey” débuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart—the third Mariah Carey single to accomplish a No. 1 début on the chart.

Oh baby, I’ve got a dependency

Always strung out for another taste of your honey

It’s like honey when it rushes over me

You know sugar never ever was so sweet

4. “Be Happy” by Mary J. Blige

Written by Mary J. Blige, Sean “Puffy” Combs, Arlene DeValle, Jean-Claude Olivier, Curtis Mayfield

The Queen of hip-hop. The Queen of R&B. Mary J. Blige could be the queen of everything. She’s won 9 Grammys, an Emmy, and has been nominated for 3 Golden Globes.

In 1994, Blige released My Life, which addresses depression. “Be Happy,” featured on the album, is about finding the courage to love yourself. Blige’s vocal performance is so direct and emotional, that it’s hard to imagine it’s not autobiographical. The song was a top 10 single on Billboard’s Dance Singles chart and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

How can I love somebody else

If I can’t love myself enough to know

When it’s time, time to let go

Sing, all I really want is to be happy

And to find a love that’s mine

It would be so sweet

5. “Can’t See You” by Total (featuring The Notorious B.I.G.)

Written by Terri Robinson, Mark South, Jeff Howell, Sean “Puffy” Combs, The Notorious B.I.G., Herb Middleton

Pamela Long is probably best known for her vocal on The Notorious B.I.G. track, “Hypnotize,” and is one-third of the R&B trio Total, signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records from 1994-1998.

Diddy samples James Brown’s “The Payback” on “Can’t You See,” which appears on the group’s self-titled début album. “Can’t See You” reached No. 13 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

In the middle of the day now, baby

I seem to think of only you

Never thinking for a moment, baby

That you’d be thinking of me too

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio