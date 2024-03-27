Usher Recalls Living With Sean “Diddy” Combs When He Was 14: “It Was Pretty Wild”

With songs like “Yeah!”, “My Boo”, and “Love in This Club”, Usher not only sold over 150 million albums worldwide but he also performed at the Super Bowl and landed the name “King of R&B.” Continuing to watch his fame rise, the Grammy winner also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Although enjoying his time in the spotlight, before becoming a star, he was a teenager hoping to gain his footing while living with Sean Combs in his mansion. As accusations of sex trafficking, harassment, and abuse follow Combs, Usher decided to share his experience with the rapper.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Usher seemed completely comfortable when talking about his time in the spotlight and the fame that followed him. Not forgetting about those who supposedly helped him along the way, the singer told Stern about living with Combs when he was just 14 years old. With Combs suggesting Usher would “see the lifestyle” when living with him, he recalled, “I got a chance to see some things…I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at.”

When pressed about what the record producer’s house was like by Stern, Usher admitted, “It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”

The One Place Usher Refused To Let His Kids Visit

Facing several lawsuits, Combs broke his silence back in December when he spoke out against the claims hurled at him. He continued to promote his innocence throughout the process as he claimed, “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.” Believing the entire process nothing more than people looking to make money, the record producer insisted, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

Although staying away from the accusations, when asked by Stern if he would allow his kids to go to “Puffy Flavour Camp”, Usher admitted, “Hell No!”

(Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)