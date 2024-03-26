R&B Singer Cassie Responds to Federal Raids on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Properties

Yesterday (March 26), Homeland Security Investigations raided several properties owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs. The raids were reportedly connected to an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation. Before the raids, multiple people filed sexual misconduct lawsuits against the music mogul. First among them was R&B singer Cassie. Yesterday evening, she reacted to the news through her attorney.

Yesterday, Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer representing Cassie (Casandra Ventura) and another unnamed victim in cases against Diddy, released a statement. “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those who have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct,” Wigdor said on behalf of his clients.

Homeland Security Raids Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Properties

Los Angeles-based Fox 11 broke the news of the raid on Diddy’s California property yesterday afternoon. The news outlet shared a video showing dozens of federal agents forcing their way into the home. Later in the clip, they removed individuals from the residence in handcuffs. Combs’ sons Christian and Justin were among those detained at the scene.

Later in the afternoon, a representative for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed the reason for the raid. Additionally, they revealed that the agency raided other properties owned by Diddy. “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HIS Los Angeles, HIS Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” they said in a statement. The Fox 11 report revealed that the raids were part of an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy’s Alleged History of Sexual Misconduct

Cassie was the first victim to come forward with allegations against Combs. She filed her suit in November 2023. Then, other victims including music industry professionals and an unnamed plaintiff came forward with further allegations.

Additionally, Diddy’s former head of security, Roger Bonds, said he was ready to talk about the events listed in Cassie’s lawsuit. In a post, he claimed to be prepared to tell his “truth as I seen it, saw it, and was involved with it for [years].”

