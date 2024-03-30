Sean “Diddy” Combs Spotted Living Carefree in Miami After Federal Raids on His Properties

Federal agents raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles on Monday (March 25). Shortly thereafter, sources spotted the music mogul pacing outside an airport in Miami. This happened shortly after a man assumed to be his “drug mule” was arrested by authorities at the same airport. Days later, a fitness influencer caught the embattled superstar out getting coffee.

Yesterday (March 29), influencer Wes Watson made two posts featuring Diddy. On his feed, he posted a photo in which he is showing the music mogul something on his phone as they both smile. In his stories, he posted a video of him running into the music mogul. The short clip shows Combs putting up his finger and his thumb to make the shape of an L. To clarify the gesture’s meaning, he says, “Love.” Then, he greets someone outside of the camera’s view with a salute.

“Came to just GRAB a SHOT of ESPRESSO and I ran into DIDDY,” Watson wrote in his post.

Many of his followers wondered why he would brag about seeing Diddy in public and stop to snap a photo with him. After all, the feds raided his properties in connection with a sex trafficking investigation.

On Thursday night (March 28), tabloids reported that Combs was spotted at Top Golf with his teenage daughters.

In short, just days after Homeland Security kicked in the doors of three of his properties, Sean “Diddy” Combs is, outwardly, back to business as usual.

Feds Raid Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Homes

Federal agents didn’t divulge much information about their joint raids on Monday. However, a spokesperson for the agency did let the world know broadly why they raided Combs’ properties. “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with the assistance from HIS Los Angeles, HIS Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” they said in the statement.

Fox 11, the Los Angeles-based news outlet that broke the story about the raids gave a little more information. During their broadcast, which has made its way around the internet, the anchor reveals that the agents were raiding Combs’ properties in connection with a sex trafficking investigation.

