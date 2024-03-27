Lawyer of Sean “Diddy” Combs Criticizes Law Enforcement for Using “Military-Level Force” When Executing Raids

While a rapper himself, Sean Combs, who coined the names Puff Daddy and Diddy, was also a talented record producer who guided artists like Usher and Mary J. Blige. Although dominating the charts, the singer watched it all come falling down recently after facing sex trafficking allegations. And with the raiding of his homes, Combs’ lawyer blasted police for using “Military-level force.”

A few weeks ago, Combs observed as Rodney “LilRod” Jones broke his silence and filed a sexual assault lawsuit. Marking the fifth lawsuit against the rapper, Jones warned against Combs, claiming he harassed him and he was the subject of trafficking. Although eventually reaching a settlement, Combs’s former partner, Cassie, suggested the rapper physically abused and even raped her.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Continues To Deny All Accusations

With law enforcement raiding Combs’s properties in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, his lawyer, Aaron Dyer, criticized law enforcement. “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Calling the entire ordeal nothing more than a “witch hunt”, Dyer continued his criticism of law enforcement. “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Although the accusations continue to mount, Combs has consistently denied all the charges brought against him. He declared in a statement, “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images