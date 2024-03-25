Homeland Security Raided Multiple Properties Owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs in Connection with a Sex Trafficking Investigation

Videos of federal law enforcement reportedly raiding a property owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs have hit the internet. The videos show dozens of black-clad officers forcing their way into the home and taking multiple individuals into custody.

Homeland Security raided the property in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation, according to Fox 11. The Los Angeles-based Fox affiliate broke the story. Their helicopter also caught the video that is currently making its rounds on the internet.

The Feds raided Diddy's home in LA pic.twitter.com/RryFrisKKl — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) March 25, 2024

The video shows federal law enforcement raiding a home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is registered to Bad Boy Films, a branch of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment. Homeland Security raided two other properties as well. “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” a rep for the organization told TMZ this afternoon.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Faces Several Sexual Assault Allegations

The federal raids on Diddy’s homes come after the star faced multiple sexual assault allegations. It started when R&B singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against the music mogul in November. She accused Combs of abusing her physically and sexually for years. They settled the lawsuit “amicably” out of court. However, that wouldn’t be the end of his legal troubles.

Later in 2023, Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1991. Additionally, Dickerson-Neal alleged that Combs recorded the sexual assault and widely shared the video.

Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones worked with Combs on his latest album. Last month, he filed a lawsuit against Diddy for sexual misconduct. Jones’ suit alleges that Diddy coerced him into soliciting and having sex with sex workers. That, however, is just the tip of the iceberg.

Jones’ suit further states that Combs drugged people with laced drinks. The victims of these actions included sex workers and underage girls. Jones further claims that Diddy drugged him. Later that night, he woke up in bed with two sex workers. Additionally, Jones claims that Diddy asked him to work in his bathroom while Combs “walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure.”

The raids on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami are just the latest in the long list of legal troubles for the superstar.

