Music Producer Sues Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs For Sexual Assault and Harrassment

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing more legal trouble. A music producer is suing the rapper for sexual assault and harassment, claiming Combs pressured him into having sex with prostitutes.

The producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones worked on Combs’ latest album The Love Album: Off The Grid. The two worked together for a period of a little over a year tracing back to September 2022 and ending on November 2023, according to NME. Jones produced nine albums for the rapper. Now, the rapper is seeking $30 million.

Jones is now filing a lawsuit in New York federal court. He is also accusing Combs of threatening him as well as drugging him. According to Jones, Combs forced him to solicit prostitutes. Jones claims Combs coerced him into having sex with said prostitutes.

According to the suit, Combs also drugged people with laced drinks including underage girls and prostitutes. Jones claims that Combs drugged him, resulting in him waking up in bed with two prostitutes. On another occasion, Combs asked Jones to work in Combs’ bathroom while Combs “walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure.”

Combs’ lawyer is denying those allegations. The rapper’s legal team claims they have proof that the claims are all fiction.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls,” Shawn Holley, Combs’ attorney, said in a statement. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Meanwhile, Jones’ attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, told People: “Litigation should never be the first option for a dispute. We filed because of the refusal to negotiate on the other side.”

It’s not the first time that someone has accused Combs of sexual assault. The past few months the rapper has been rocked by a series of accusations, stemming from one by his former partner last November. Cassandra Ventura accused Combs of sexual assault and abuse. While Combs denied the allegations, he chose to settle the matter out of court.

Following Ventura’s claim, new allegations surfaced just a week later. Two women accused Combs of assault. One claimed the rapper drugged and raped her. The other claimed Combs and songwriter Aaron Hall assaulted her and a friend in 1990. In December, a 17-year-old also accused combs of rape as well.

So far, Combs has denied any allegations against him. He said, “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

