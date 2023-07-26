Jason Aldean’s “Small Town” Video Reportedly 6 Seconds Shorter to Remove BLM Protest Video

Jason Aldean is in the news… again. And it’s for his much-talked about song and accompanying music video for “Try That in a Small Town.” This time, Aldean is making headlines for trimming the video by six seconds, eliminating footage critics have claimed promotes violence toward Blacks, as first reported by the Washington Post.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on July 14, has caused a lot of controversy as of late for both its imagery and Aldean’s lyrics, which many have said promote gun violence at a time when gun violence in America is at an all-time high.

While Aldean has denied that the video targets the Black Lives Matter protests, which were also at an all-time high recently in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, his “Try That in a Small Town” music video is now without images of a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Previously, the video included some news footage from a Fox News channel in Atlanta that showed violent imagery from a BLM protest in 2020. At one point in Aldean’s video, those images were even projected on the outside wall of a Columbia, Tennessee courthouse.

In the wake of the controversy, the video for “Try That in a Small Town” has been seen by millions, by the curious, the angry and those who are fans of the popular country singer. The video was so controversial that CMT pulled it from its channel last week.

Aldean, though, says the video has nothing to do with race. In a statement on social media, Aldean said, “In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless but dangerous.

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far.”

Others have since come to Aldean’s defense, like Travis Tritt and Ted Nugent, while others, including Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow, have been vocally critical.

But despite any backlash (or perhaps because of it), Aldean’s video remains at the top of three YouTube charts, reminding some of the support and interest Morgan Wallen garnered after being caught on tape saying the N-Word.

Aldean sits at the top of the YouTube United States Top Songs chart, the YouTube United States Top Songs chart for New Entries, and the YouTube United States Trending Videos chart, which you can see below, along with his now-edited video.

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Jason Aldean – Try That In A Small Town

2. Jung Kook – Seven ft. Latto

3. Toosii – Favorite Song

4. Braian Leiva & Myke Towers – LALA

5. Lil Durk – All My Life ft. J. Cole

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: New Entries

1. Jason Aldean – Try That In A Small Town

2. Jung Kook – Seven ft. Latto

11. KAROL G – S91

32. Ryan Castro, Peso Pluma & s.o.g – QUEMA

39. Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

42. Quavo & Future – Turn Yo Clic Up

75. King Von – Don’t Miss

81. Rylo Rodriguez – Equal Dirt

YouTube United States Trending Videos chart

1. Jason Aldean – Try That In A Small Town

2. Yailin la Mas Viral & 6ix9ine – Shaka Laka

3. On The Radar Radio – The Drake & Central Cee “On The Radar” Freestyle

4. Jung Kook – Seven

5. KAROL G – S91

American Songwriter has reached out to Tacklebox Films (the video production company) for comment, we have not heard back yet.

Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images