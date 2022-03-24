The 23 Best Blake Shelton Quotes

Is Blake Shelton the most charming man in country music? If it’s not him, the list in front of him is short.

Truly, Shelton is both a fun person to hear speak and to hear sing. He boasts one of those traditional country croons. You can hear it in each syllable.

Shelton is also known these days for his role on the popular NBC singing competition show The Voice, where he sits as the winningest coach of all time.

But what might Shelton have to say about life, love, liberty, and the pursuit of one’s dream? That’s exactly the point of this inquiry here. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best 23 quotes from Blake Shelton.

1. “When things go wrong or don’t turn out the way you pictured them in your head, you just have to go with the best intentions defense. I have a lot of good intentions.”

2. “One thing that you can’t fake is chemistry.”

3. “If you’re not offending one group of people, you’re not entertaining the other.”

4. “My life has been an open book, for better or for worse.”

5. “My favorite songs to sing have always been songs about regret. I don’t know why that is, but to me, that’s country music.”

6. “Shoot, man, I love everybody! I don’t have time to hate.”

7. “I like California but I’m dyed-in-the-wool Oklahoma. I see a deer in L.A., and everybody’s standing around it taking pictures. Back home, that’s the enemy!”

8. “To me, what makes an artist is a unique personality that they’re not afraid to let show.”

9. “One of my pet peeves about Nashville is that it tends to be copycatted. I don’t want to do that. I’ve got to be different.”

10. “Stop using the word ‘bromance.’ Can we please kill that stupid term? We’re just friends. It’s called friendship!”

11. “I want to stand for something, and it’s probably going to be something that some people stand against.”

12. “When I hear other artists talk, they talk about ‘How come radio’s not playing my song?’ Well, you have to look at it under a microscope and know that each station is just trying to do what’s right for their market, and it’s scary for a radio station to add a song that they don’t know how well it’s gonna do for them.”

13. “If there’s one thing special about me, it’s that I seem familiar. People feel like I live next door.”

14. “I moved to Nashville at 17 to make music, and since then I’ve put everything I have into doing it right.”

15. “I think you have to be willing to take a bullet for somebody if you’re going to stand up there, take your vows, and be married to them for the rest of your life.”

16. “I’m not that smart, but I’m smart enough to know that if Usher wants to help you, you let him.”

17. “Michael Buble is seriously my favorite entertainer. Have you ever seen the guy in concert? He’s hilarious. Women love him. Guys want to meet him. He has everything that I wish I could do onstage. And I’m guessin’ he’s a good-lookin’ guy—although he’s not one of ‘People’ magazine’s sexiest men.”

18. “When I think about the songs I might record, I ask myself, ‘Can I picture anybody I know back home sitting in their truck cranking this up?'”

19. “As a country singer, there is only one place you dream of playing in your lifetime, and that is the Grand Ole Opry House.”

20. “The wussiest thing a guy can do is drive a clean truck. Dents, scratches, and mud—that’s manly.”

21. “I don’t ask other artists for too much advice.”

22. “I like bubble baths.”

23. “Every day, somebody has a song they want you to hear, and you’re stupid if you don’t listen to it because you never know what you may find.”

Blake Shelton (Photo: Art Streiber/NBC)