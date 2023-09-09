New Song Saturday! Hear Tracks from Allison Russell, Bjork, Portugal. the Man and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 16 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 16 songs for you today.

1. Allison Russell

This week, star Americana artist Allison Russell released her newest LP, The Returner. Just ahead of the record drop, Russell shared her latest single and accompanying music video for the track, “Demons.” Check out the new work below.

2. Bjork

Acclaimed Icelandic artist Bjork released her latest music video this week for the song, “victimhood.” The new animated work is the sugar for the song’s difficult themes of sadness, sacrifice and self-pity. Check out the new offering below.

3. Nessa Barrett

Popular noir pop star Nessa Barrett released her latest single this week, “sick of myself.” Combining dance club sensibilities with allure and modern pop, the song sinks into your heart like a bejeweled dagger. Check out the new work, Barrett’s first release since she dropped her new summer record, hell is teenage girl, below.

4. Shabazz Palaces

Ishmael Butler, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, has shared his newest single with his PNW-born group Shabazz Palaces. The new song, “Woke Up In A Dream,” features his son, Lil Tracy, and is part of Shabazz’s forthcoming new album, Robed in Rareness, out on October 27. Check the track below.

5. Les Claypool

Iconic musician Les Claypool (or Primus) recently shared a new live version of the Pink Floyd song, “Pigs,” which Claypool performed with his other band, the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade. The group, which is set to go on tour this fall, plays the song for about 12 minutes. Check it out below.

6. Sarah Jarosz

Beloved indie artist Sarah Jarosz announced her new forthcoming album this week. That LP, Polaroid Lovers, is set to drop on January 26. And it will feature the songwriter’s newest track, “Jealous Moon,” which fans can check out below, as well.

7. Jolie Holland

Standout Americana singer Jolie Holland shared a new song this week, a duet with Buck Meek, “Highway 72.” The new track comes from Holland’s forthcoming new LP, Haunted Mountain, which is set to drop on October 6. Check out the new offering below.

8. Portugal. The Man

This week, Grammy Award-winning rock group Portugal. The Man has released its latest single, “Doubt.” The sticky, piano-driven song comes from the group’s newest album, Chris Black Changed My Life, which was released this summer. Check out the Alaska-filmed video below.

9. Bruce Hornsby

This week, acclaimed songwriter, performer and film composer Bruce Hornsby announced the 25th Anniversary reissue of his record, Spirit Trail. And with it, Hornsby released a new, never-before-heard song, “Living in the Sunshine,” which you can check out below.

10. Adrian Quesada

One-half of the famed Austin, Texas-born soulful rock group the Black Pumas, guitarist Adrian Quesada released his newest track, a cover of the Destiny’s Child hit, “Say My Name.” The track is part of the Texas Wild album, made in conjunction with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, which is out later this fall. Check out the new cover track below.

11. Ashley McBryde

Grammy Award-winning country artist Ashley McBryde released her latest song, the wryly named “Women Ain’t Whiskey.” The new track comes from her new album, The Devil I Know, which is also out now. Check out the new work below.

12. Medejin

Indie Seattle rockers Medejin announced the forthcoming release of their debut LP, The Garden, out October 20. With the news, the shimmering group fronted by Jenn Taranto shared their latest single, “Sea Stacking,” a dreamy, propellant hit. Check out the new offering from the burgeoning group below.

13. Jess Nolan

Rising artist Jess Nolam shared her latest record this week, ’93. The new work, which was released on Ani DiFranco’s label, includes the lovely opening song, “Moss,” which twinkles with emotion and insight. Check out the new song below.

14. Ashley Anne

Country darling Ashley Anne released her latest song this week, the anti-homewrecker number, “She Ain’t Texas.” The song derides the cheaters and points out that the other woman wasn’t even worth the trouble since, well, she ain’t Texas. Check out the new offering from the songwriter below.

15. Everclear

The beloved ’90s rock band Everclear released their new live album this week, Live at The Whisky a Go Go. With it came a new unreleased single, “Sing Away,” which is about bullying and teen suicide. Check out the new work below.

16. CHVRCHES

This week, talented electronic band CHVRCHES released its newest previously unreleased song, “Talking In My Sleep.” It’s the second such release ahead of the group’s 10-year anniversary special edition release of its album, The Bones Of What You Believe, out October 20. Check out the new track below.

