Taylor Swift Reveals Latin American Tour Dates with Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift knew “All Too Well” that the Latin America Swifties wanted to experience the Eras Tour.

The international pop star turned to social media Friday afternoon (June 2) to announce the Latin American leg of the state-of-the-art show. Swift is scheduled to hold multiple nights in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

Breakout star Sabrina Carpenter will serve as direct support.

“Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year!” Swift wrote on social media. “Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!”

The Latin American trek is slated to kick off on Aug. 24 at FORO SOL in Mexico City, Mexico. The run will wrap with three consecutive nights at Allianz Parque stadium in Säno Paulo, Brazil.

The hitmaker dropped an easter egg within the announcement, teasing a global tour.

“LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!” Swift concluded.

The gig serves as a full-circle moment for Carpenter, as the “Nonsense” singer paired the announcement with a screenshot of a tweet from 2010. Swift was on the Fearless Tour to support her second studio album at the time.

“The Taylor Swift concert was amazing, I had so much fun. I can’t wait to have a world tour someday like hers!” she wrote on Twitter. “Lol, with 2 sold-out shows!!!!!”

While many fans were quick to congratulate the vocalist, one shared a throwback video of Carpenter covering “Picture to Burn” 13 years ago. The track lives on Swift’s self-titled debut album, alongside “Tim McGraw,” “Teardrops On My Guitar,” and “Our Song.”

Swift has 11 remaining dates on her North American trek. The icon will appear next at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday (June 2).

