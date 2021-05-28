5 Things You Didn’t Know About Chase Rice

Country singer/songwriter Chase Rice is celebrating the release of his new project, The Album, on Friday, May 28. After surprising fans in Jan. 2020 with the release of The Album Part 1 and shortly after, The Album Part 2, Rice is baring his soul on the third and final installment of the series.
“I chose to call this The Album because it’s the first thing I would encourage someone to listen to if they want to know who I am as an artist,” shares Rice in a statement. “My career has been such a rollercoaster journey, but it’s all led to this moment and these songs. So much of what I’ve learned, so much of what I’ve fought through—it’s all reflected in this music.”
In an effort to get to know Rice even better, American Songwriter tasked the singer to come up with five things we don’t know about him. Here’s what he told us:
- The first song I ever wrote was about my hero, my dad.
- My favorite cheat meal is pizza, oreos and ice cream.
- I just got a brand new puppy, Jack.
- The soundtrack to my quarantine was Nickelback.
- The first concert I ever attended was Garth Brooks in my home state of North Carolina. Getting to open for him last year was a dream come true.
The Album is available now and includes the eleven released songs from the previous albums, as well as the new additions of “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” (featuring Florida Georgia Line) and three new songs.
Fans who want to hear The Album live are in luck. Rice will be joining Kane Brown on the Blessed & Free Tour in 2022; dates and tickets are available here.
The Album Track List:
- American Nights (Kevin Griffin, Martin Johnson, Francois Tetaz; produced by Martin Johnson)
- Lonely If You Are (Chase Rice, Lindsay Rimes, Hunter Phelps)
- Everywhere (Chase Rice, Zachary Kale, James McNair; produced by Zachary Kale)
- Best Night Ever (Chase Rice, Chris DeStefano, Matt Jenkins)
- Messy (Seth Ennis, Kylie Sackley)
- In The Car (Chase Rice, Jesse Rice, Hunter Phelps, Mark Holman)
- Forever To Go (Jordan Minton, Casey Brown, Geoffrey Warburton; produced by Casey Brown)
- You (Chase Rice, Jon Nite, Zach Kale)
- Break. Up. Drunk. (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt)
- Down Home Runs Deep (Daniel Ross, Michael Hardy, Mike Walker, James McNair)
- Belong (Chase Rice, Chris DeStefano, Jon Nite)
- The Nights (Chase Rice, Zach Kale, James McNair; produced by Zach Kale)
- Bedroom (Chase Rice, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins; produced by Corey Crowder)
- If I Didn’t Have You (Chase Rice, Channing Wilson, Jonathan Singleton; produced by Jimmy Robbins & Jonathan Singleton)
- Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen. featuring Florida Georgia Line (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, Cale Dodds, Corey Crowder; produced by Chase Rice, Florida Georgia Line & Corey Crowder)