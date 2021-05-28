5 Things You Didn’t Know About Chase Rice

Country singer/songwriter Chase Rice is celebrating the release of his new project, The Album, on Friday, May 28. After surprising fans in Jan. 2020 with the release of The Album Part 1 and shortly after, The Album Part 2, Rice is baring his soul on the third and final installment of the series.

“I chose to call this The Album because it’s the first thing I would encourage someone to listen to if they want to know who I am as an artist,” shares Rice in a statement. “My career has been such a rollercoaster journey, but it’s all led to this moment and these songs. So much of what I’ve learned, so much of what I’ve fought through—it’s all reflected in this music.”

In an effort to get to know Rice even better, American Songwriter tasked the singer to come up with five things we don’t know about him. Here’s what he told us:

The first song I ever wrote was about my hero, my dad. My favorite cheat meal is pizza, oreos and ice cream. I just got a brand new puppy, Jack. The soundtrack to my quarantine was Nickelback. The first concert I ever attended was Garth Brooks in my home state of North Carolina. Getting to open for him last year was a dream come true.

The Album is available now and includes the eleven released songs from the previous albums, as well as the new additions of “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” (featuring Florida Georgia Line) and three new songs.

Fans who want to hear The Album live are in luck. Rice will be joining Kane Brown on the Blessed & Free Tour in 2022; dates and tickets are available here.

The Album Track List: