5 Top 40 Hits From 1967 That Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

Popular music of the late 1960s ranged from sunshine pop to grooving soul to pioneering folk-rock, and that was certainly true of the Top 40 hits of 1967. This calendar year saw countless iconic tracks hit the charts. These five tracks were among the best that landed on Billboard that year. And nearly six decades later, every baby boomer can still sing these hits by heart.

“Happy Together” by The Turtles

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The Turtles released “Happy Together” as a single in January 1967. By that spring, the song topped the Billboard charts, garnering The Turtles their first and only No. 1 hit in the States.

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“I can’t see me loving nobody but you for all my life / When you’re with me, baby, the skies’ll be blue for all my life.”

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin

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Never was the word “respect” spelled out loud with such frequency as in 1967, when Aretha Franklin released her version of Otis Redding’s “Respect” in the spring of that year.

“I’m about to give you all my money / and all I’m askin’ in return, honey / is to give me my propers when you get home.”

“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield

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Buffalo Springfield technically released “For What It’s Worth” in December 1966. However, it didn’t enter the Top 40 until the spring of 1967. The song encapsulated the growing sense of societal turmoil that came to define the late 60s, making this a generational anthem every baby boomer can still sing.

“I think it’s time we stop, children, what’s that sound? Everybody look what’s going down.”

“All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles

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The Beatles provided the world with the quintessential Summer of Love anthem with the 1967 release of their Top 40 single “All You Need Is Love”. Every baby boomer will recognize this classic Fab Four intro and the iconic words that come after.

“Love, love, love / There’s nothing you can do that can’t be done / Nothing you can sing that can’t be sung / Nothing you can say, but you can learn how to play the game / It’s easy.”

“Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison

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Even if Van Morrison got tired of singing “Brown Eyed Girl”, the rest of the baby boomers didn’t. The song became an international hit in the summer of 1967 and continues to be a staple on oldies and soft-rock playlists to this day. It’s unsurprising, then, that nearly every baby boomer can sing this Top 40 hit from 1967 by heart.

“Hey, where did we go / Days when the rains came / down in the hollow / Playin’ a new game / Laughin’ and a-runnin’, hey, hey / Skippin’ and a jumpin’ / in the misty morning fog with our hearts a thumpin’ and you, my brown-eyed girl.”

Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns