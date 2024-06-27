6 Modern Songs For Classic Country and Folk Lovers

If something ain’t broke, there’s no use fixing it, which is what makes these modern songs for classic country and folk lovers so enduring and timeless. From the classic swell of a pedal steel to the beefy tone of a honky tonk electric guitar, there’s a reason classic country is called just that: classic.

For fans of industry staples like Patsy Cline, Waylon Jennings, Loretta Lynn, and Hank Williams (Sr. or Jr., whatever tickles your fancy), it can be difficult to find contemporary artists that have the same beloved tones, style, and overall attitude of decades past.

Difficult, maybe, but not impossible: we’ve rounded up six fantastic tracks, all of which were recorded in the last decade, that any classic country or folk fan will love.

1. “Bells of Every Chapel” by Sierra Ferrell feat. Billy Strings

Featuring two of modern bluegrass’ darlings, Sierra Ferrell and Billy Strings, “Bells of Every Chapel” features the best of Appalachian music: wistfully romantic lyrics, a singable melody, and downright phenomenal fingerpicking. Indeed, both accomplished musicians in their own right, Strings’ appearance on Ferrell’s track, which she released on her 2021 LP ‘Long Time Coming,’ elevates the song to a whole new level of country magic.

2. “Mississippi” by The Cactus Blossoms

It’s hard to beat sibling harmony, and The Cactus Blossoms are certainly a testament to that fact. Brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum’s songs have effectively put their modern twist on the classic country sounds of family bands from the 1940s and 50s, propelling this timeless art form firmly into the 21st century. “Mississippi” has the type of hook that will have you spelling out this state’s name for the rest of the day. But it’s so good, you won’t even get mad about it.

3. “Hurtin’ (On the Bottle)” by Margo Price

Loretta Lynn might’ve been a proud coal miner’s daughter, but Margo Price is a proud ‘Midwest Farmer’s Daughter’ with her own retro-meets-modern sound. “Hurtin (On the Bottle),” off Price’s 2016 release ‘Midwest Farmer’s Daughter,’ features the type of boot-stomping rhythm that country fans love behind Price’s distinct vocals, grooving pedal steel, agile fiddle, and a bit of honky tonk piano for good measure.

4. “Cairo, Illinois” by Pokey LaFarge

You could tell us that Pokey LaFarge is a time traveler that stepped right off a riverboat gangway from the 1920s, and we’d happily believe you. With a distinct vocal warble and imagery of decades past, Pokey LaFarge is the ultimate modern vintage artist. “Cairo, Illinois” paints a picture of the bustling river town in its heyday at the turn of the century, sitting snugly at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. While it’s a far cry from the modern-day southern Illinois city, LaFarge’s track transports you to a time when the promising river town was still enjoying its upswing.

5. “$10 Cowboy” by Charley Crockett

Charley Crockett cut his teeth as a busking troubadour for years and put out nine albums before earning the “Emerging Artist of the Year” award at the Americana Music Honors and Awards in Nashville in 2021. “$10 Cowboy” seems to be an autobiographical ode to his Texan roots: no frills, no fuss, just a straightforward Southern drawl crooning over pedal steel, jangling acoustic, and atmospheric, soulful keys.

6. “Big Time” by Angel Olsen

And finally, for all you classic country lovebirds out there: if you’re looking for a modern take on a Western ballad, look no further than Angel Olsen’s “Big Time.” (After all, what’s more romantic than a dance floor-ready waltz?) Indeed, this modern-does-vintage track features all the best parts of a country love song: cozy imagery of a couple at home, longing pedal steel, and an emotional chorus that will get stuck in your head for days.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum