‘American Idol’ Fans Brought to Tears After Abi Carter Makes Dreams Come True With Emotional Early 2000s Ballad

Is there no song Abi Carter can’t sing? Not only sing, but make entirely her own? The 21-year-old from Indio, California was an early frontrunner during season 22 of American Idol. However, her Top 8 performance of the 2003 Evanescence hit “Bring Me to Life” solidified her icon status for many viewers. During the May 19 finale, only Carter seemed shocked to learn viewers had crowned her the season 22 winner over Will Moseley. Recently, the indie-pop artist decided to take on yet another Evanescence tune. Naturally, she nailed it.

Watch ‘American Idol’ Champ Abi Carter Take on Evanescence Again

“My Immortal” is the third single from Evanescence’s GRAMMY-nominated 2003 debut Fallen. Written about a fictional spirit that haunts the memory of a grieving loved one, the song is Amy Lee at her ethereal peak.

Carter uploaded a video of her own version of “My Immortal” to her Instagram page Sunday (June 23.) And her performance can only be described as “exquisite.”

“The ability she has to transform a song, and always put her own signature, is unbelievable,” one Instagram user commented. ” Another fan stated, “Dream come true to hear you cover this.”

Another fan added, “I hope you put out some emotional ballads along this style in the future. It fits your voice perfectly!”

The ballad brought a wave of emotions to the comment section with one fan writing, “your music so much it brings me to tears.”

Abi Carter Is Gearing Up For Her First Live Concert

Since winning American Idol, Abi Carter has kept fans satisfied by posting covers of Adele’s “Easy On Me” and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” to her social media accounts. However, the singer-songwriter has indicated she has more original music in store at her first full-length live show.

“As amazing as your voice is, the piano skills are right up there too,” an Instagram user commented on Carter’s cover of “My Immortal.” “Your live performances once you’re touring are going to be must see events.”

That fan will soon get their wish. Carter recently performed her latest single, “This Isn’t Over,” during first intermission of the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ hockey match against the Hershey Bears. At the end of the song, the American Idol champ announced her first full concert would take place at the Acrisure Arena on July 27.

