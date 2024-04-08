Trisha Yearwood Talks How Her Family Keeps Her “Grounded” After Decades of Success

Trisha Yearwood has had a long and successful career with no signs of slowing down in the near future. It all started when her 1991 debut single “She’s in Love with the Boy” went to No. 1 and began her reign over the airwaves in the ’90s. That early success helped to jumpstart a decades-long career in music. Then, she used her star power to launch some massively successful side ventures. She hosts an Emmy Award-winning cooking show called Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. Additionally, she has launched several books to the New York Times Best Sellers list. However, she hasn’t let her decades of success go to her head.

Last night (April 7), she received the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the CMT Music Awards. During her speech, she said she didn’t feel that she deserved the honor. Moreover, she spent most of her acceptance speech telling the audience what June Carter Cash’s legacy means to her. It was a perfect example of how humble and kind Yearwood is.

She spoke to Fox News Digital at the CMT Music Awards. During their conversation, Yearwood revealed that her family helps keep her grounded after all these years of success.

Trisha Yearwood Says Her Family Keeps Her Grounded

The Fox correspondent asked Yearwood how she stays grounded after becoming a superstar. Her answer was simple. “I was raised by really great parents,” she told the outlet. “My mom and dad, who are both passed on, but they’re still with me,” she added. “My sister’s my date tonight because Garth couldn’t be here. It’s family. It’s about how you’re raised.”

Then, she said, “I always say, ‘I don’t always do the right thing, but I know what the right thing is because of how I was raised.’ It’s them. It’s my family.”

Trisha Yearwood isn’t just grounded, she’s giving. She and Brooks head the annual Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity. They go to the work sites, get their hands dirty, and help build houses for the less fortunate. Additionally, Yearwood’s Dottie’s Yard Foundation helps to fund animal shelters across the country.

