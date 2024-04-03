Shaq Flexes Bartending Skills Alongside Trisha Yearwood at Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar

While known for his contributions to country music and marrying country singer Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks decided to expand his stardom into the service industry. Holding the grand opening of Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, the Nashville bar is not only the largest hony-tonk in the area, but it offers four floors of entertainment. Mix good music with good drinks and the night is sure to be memorable. But while packed since opening, it appears the bar called on none other than Yearwood and NBA star Shaquille O’Neal to help out with the busy crowds.

Videos by American Songwriter

Always willing to help out, Shaq found himself in Nashville due to an upcoming performance. Since leaving the NBA, the basketball player shared his love for music and even performed under the name DJ Diesel. With numerous videos of the star performing uploaded on social media, he decided to stop by the bar before hitting the stage. And with more than enough cameras around, fans received a special treat when they watched Shaq and Yearwood fill their orders.

Gaining thousands of likes, fans loved watching Yearwood and Shaq work as a team. One person wrote, “This was pretty much the coolest thing ever!” Another comment read, “Shaq and Trisha are the duo we didn’t know we needed.”

Garth Brooks Discusses Reasoning For Opening Bar In Nashville

Ahead of its grand opening, Brooks discussed his goal for the bar, calling it the “Chick-fil-a of honky tonks.” “I want the Chick-fil-a of honky tonks. I want a place you go in where you feel good, you feel safe. Everybody’s got good manners. I’m hoping that there’s right when you walk in it’s a ‘Love Everybody’ stated right there. That’s what it’s about, right? So I want a place that’s just safe. That feels good.”

[RELATED: Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Tease Honky-Tonk Bar in New Docuseries ‘Friends in Low Places’]

Holding numerous interviews surrounding Friends in Low Places, Brooks admitted he wanted to give back to the city that gave him so much. “If you are one of the lucky ones who come to this town and receive its many blessings, don’t you owe something to Nashville? Garth Brooks owes a lot to Music City.”

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)