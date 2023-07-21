LL Cool J Voices Opinion on Miranda Lambert’s Decision to Stop Show Over Selfies

After Miranda Lambert stopped a concert at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas due to some of her fans taking selfies during her performance, LL Cool J is sharing his opinion regarding the situation. While LL Cool J was a guest on Audacy’s Mercedes in the Morning, the rapper discussed how he doesn’t think Lambert should have reacted the way she did.

“Miranda, get over it, baby. They’re fans,” LL Cool J said. He then stated he would never get upset with fans over selfies. “Your job as an artist is to create art. The way people choose to interact with that art—or engage it or appreciate it—is up to them,” he continued.

“You gotta let the fans do what they wanna do. What, we got rules?” LL Cool J added. “I have nothing unkind to say about her. I wish her the best. She has the right to her feelings but for me, I let the fans be fans and do what they want to do.”

In a TikTok posted on July 19, Lambert is seen pointing to two concertgoers after stopping her set. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.” Lambert said. “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” the “Vice” singer said.

On a July 18 episode of The View, hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg had a bit of a debate regarding the incident at Lambert’s recent concert. “I’m going to take as many selfies as I want if I pay $757. I’m sorry, that’s just me,” quipped Hostin. Goldberg responded by walking off set, but not before she performed a humorous stunt to prove a point.

After she started to walk off the set of the talk show, Goldberg found her way into the live audience and took a selfie with a fan. “I’m leaving y’all! I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we’re going to do a selfie,” Goldberg said.

The concert member who was scolded by Lambert was identified as Adela Calin and spoke to NBC News about the uncomfortable experience. “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” Calin told the outlet. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

LL Cool J photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation ; Miranda photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage