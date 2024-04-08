Trisha Yearwood Honors June Carter Cash During Her Acceptance Speech at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Last night (April 7), Trisha Yearwood took home the first-ever June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the CMT Music Awards. Jane Seymore presented the award that celebrates artists’ philanthropic efforts. During her speech, she didn’t talk about all of the great things she’s done for others. Instead, she took the time to honor June Carter Cash and issue a challenge to everyone watching.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’ve never gotten an award like this. I will say, it’s nice to know you won before you got here,” she said jokingly. “I don’t think anybody who’s ever received a humanitarian award thinks they deserve it and that is absolutely tracking right now,” she added.

[RELATED: Trisha Yearwood Receives Inaugural Humanitarian Award, Debuts New Song at CMT Awards]

As Seymour points out in the video below, Yearwood’s philanthropic efforts help both people and animals. She and Garth Brooks are heavily involved with Habitat for Humanity’s Carter Work Project, started by their friends former President Jimmy and his late wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Additionally, her foundation, Dottie’s Yard, contributes to animal shelters across the country. That is just the tip of the humanitarian iceberg for Trisha Yearwood. In short, her heart is just as big as her voice.

Trisha Yearwood Honors June Carter Cash During Her Acceptance Speech

“I would like to thank CMT for this honor and for naming it for our friend June Carter Cash. One of the most fierce, one of the coolest and most passionate women I was very lucky to also I know,” she said. “I knew her just a little bit but it didn’t take long to see that she embodied the very essence of what this award’s about,” Yearwood added.

She went on to thank the Carter family for “allowing [her] name to be said in the same sentence as June’s.” Then, she mentioned some similarities between her and the late singer/songwriter and humanitarian. “June Carter Cash was a force and she was also married to a force. I know a little about a life like that,” she explained. “I know it wasn’t always easy but she found ways to keep shining her own light. And she had no bigger fan than her husband, Johnny Cash. I also know a little bit about that,” she added.

“I only hope to be as big a part of my community and as good of a friend to fellow artists as she was. It can be really hard to stand up for what is right and what you believe in. June just did it,” Yearwood continued. Then, she added, “She walked the walk. She didn’t just say what she believed, she lived it. And she was strong in a very human way.” She went on to say that she hopes that we can all learn lessons from June’s legacy. “Be a little bit more real, be a little bit more vulnerable, be a little bit less about me and a little bit more about us.”

Yearwood Issues a Challenge

Yearwood said she didn’t see the award as a celebration of her accomplishments. Instead, she said, “I look at this as a challenge and a calling just to be better.” She added, “Garth and I believe to whom much is given much is expected. If you know me, my mantra is love one another. My challenge to all of us is not to just say it but actually go out there and do it.”

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images