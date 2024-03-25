Trisha Yearwood to Receive the First June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Trisha Yearwood is a country legend. However, she has her hands in more than just the music world. She hosts the Emmy-winning cooking show Trisha’s Kitchen and has also written multiple cookbooks that made the New York Times best sellers list. Additionally, she regularly donates her time and money to charitable causes like Habitat for Humanity. This year, CMT will recognize her philanthropic efforts with the first-ever June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.

Videos by American Songwriter

The June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award will recognize the artists, groups, or industry professionals who “demonstrate dedication to their community and fellow artists, embodying her spirit as a fierce advocate and initiator in paying it forward, helping others find their voice, and using their platform to inspire and uplift others,” according to press materials.

[RELATED: 2024 CMT Music Awards: See the Full List of Nominees and How to Vote for Your Favorite Artist]

Trisha Yearwood’s Big Heart

Yearwood fits that bill like few other artists in country music. Her philanthropic acts include twenty years with Habitat for Humanity and establishing the Dottie’s Yard Fund. The latter supports animal-focused charitable foundations. Yearwood also works with MusiCares, the Starkey Hearing Foundation, the Stanford Women’s Cancer Center, the American Cancer Society, the Susan B. Komen Foundation, and more.

The executive producers of the CMT Music Awards spoke about why Yearwood deserves the award in a statement. “We are thrilled to honor the incomparable Trisha Yearwood with the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian at this year’s show. Trisha has a unique ability to rally a community, whether that may be families in need with Habitat for Humanity or uplifting her fellow artists and entertainers trying to carve a path in the industry,” they shared in a statement.

“She embodies the bold strength of June, who tirelessly devoted herself to service and community, and the namesake for this award,” they added. “Both multi-hyphenate trailblazers eloquently crafted a script for others to model, letting their hearts and authenticity guide their personal, professional, and public lives.”

Yearwood will receive the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the 2024 CMT Awards. The show will air live on CBS on April 7.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum