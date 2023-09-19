7 Classic Rock Songs That Still Rock the World Today

In the pantheon of music genres, classic rock holds a unique and enduring allure. While decades have passed since its heyday, the seismic impact of the 1970s rock scene can still be felt reverberating through the speakers of a new generation. The era gave birth to anthems that have transcended time, age, and even genre-based boundaries.

The seven tracks below are more than just nostalgic nods to the past; they’re foundational texts in the gospel of classic rock. Each stands as a testament to the genre’s versatility, emotive power, and enduring relevance. Whether you’re a lifelong rocker or a curious newcomer, these songs offer a timeless experience, a slice of musical history that still tastes remarkably fresh.

It’s time to dust off that vinyl, turn up the volume, and let these classic rock classics rock your world—just as they have for decades.

1. “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin (1971)

No classic rock compilation would be complete without the enigmatic and expansive “Stairway to Heaven.” A splendid blend of folk, blues, and hard rock, this nearly eight-minute epic remains a rite of passage for aspiring guitarists and a philosophical musing for listeners. It’s as relevant today as it was back in ’71—still stirring debate over its intricate meaning and inspiring awe with its virtuosic musicianship.

2. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen (1975)

One of the most innovative recordings in rock history, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is a genre-defying magnum opus. Freddie Mercury’s unparalleled vocals combined with an eclectic blend of musical styles to create a tapestry both dramatic and exhilarating. The piece’s ability to unite people in song—whether in a car or a stadium—continues to allow the song to serve as a kind of riveting social adhesive.

3. “Hotel California” by Eagles (1976)

With its irresistible guitar riffs and haunting lyrics, “Hotel California” serves as a dark allegory for the excesses and disillusionments of the American Dream. Its universal themes make it perennially pertinent. The song’s storytelling grips listeners as much today as it did decades ago, solidifying its place as a cornerstone of classic rock.

4. “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd (1979)

Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” stands out for its emotive storytelling and ethereal guitar solos. A pillar of psychedelic rock, the song serves as an anthem for anyone who’s felt disconnected or desensitized. Its subject matter might be dark, but its musical grandeur offers a sense of cathartic release that continues to resonate.

5. “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple (1972)

With easily one of the most memorable guitar riffs in music history, “Smoke on the Water” is a staple for any classic rock enthusiast. The song is simple but powerful, capturing the essence of rock ‘n’ roll in a way that’s approachable for newcomers but still gratifying for seasoned listeners. The true story behind the lyrics adds an extra layer of intrigue, cementing its status as a timeless hit.

6. “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd (1974)

The infectious riff and uplifting tempo of “Sweet Home Alabama” make it impossible to ignore. It’s a celebration of Southern pride and a retort to Neil Young’s “Southern Man.” Despite its regional specificity, the song resonates universally. Even today, it serves as an emblem of defiance, spirit, and unabashed joy, which is perhaps why it has endured in popularity for so long.

7. “Baba O’Riley” by The Who (1971)

We may never know if The Who’s guitarist Pete Townshend wrote this song’s massive riff specifically so he could windmill-strum it, but it worked out perfectly that way. And when his guitar thunders in after the mechanical, synthesized opening to “Baba O’Riley, it’s surely one of rock’s most thrilling moments.

