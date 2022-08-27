The 17 Best Song Lyrics for Your Instagram Caption

The dreaded Instagram caption. We’ve all attempted to be both original and ever-so-slightly nonchalant when sharing photos with friends via social media. So, as music fanatics and social media stans, we decided to bring the two together and create a list of the best song lyric captions. Read below for your next caption or to just to steal away a little inspiration. Happy posting!

You belong somewhere you feel free — “Wildflowers” by Tom Petty

But these stories don’t mean anything/ When you’ve got no one to tell them to, it’s true – “The Story” by Brandi Carlile

It’s bad bitch o’clock, yeah, it’s thick-thirty — “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo — “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles

Hey, Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me/ In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come following you — “Mr. Tambourine Man” by Bob Dylan

Okay, okay, ladies, now let’s get in formation, cause I slay — “Formation” by Beyoncé

Dearly beloved/ We are gathered here today/ To get through this thing called “life” — “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince

We can be heroes, just for one day — “Heroes” by David Bowie

August slipped away into a moment in time — “August” by Taylor Swift

Hey, you/ Should we just keep driving? — “Keep Driving” by Harry Styles

Sometimes I give myself the creeps — “Basket Case” by Green Day

There’s always been a rainbow hangin’ over your head — “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves

We gonna party like it’s your birthday — “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

If I was you, I’d wanna be me too — “Me Too” by Meghan Trainor

They’ll hang us in the Louvre/ Down the back, but who cares—still the Louvre — “The Louvre” by Lorde

We don’t need no education — “​​Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2” by Pink Floyd

You’ve got my head spinning, no kidding — “All of Me” by John Legend

