7 New Songs to Listen to Today: Nicki Minaj, Buddy Guy, Megan Thee Stallion, Cordae, The Game, Sylvan Esso and Death Cab for Cutie

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share seven new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are seven songs for you today.

1. “Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj

The sharp-tongued emcee is back with her latest single, “Freaky Girl.” The song samples Rick James’ “Super Freak” as only Nicki can. Check it out below and enjoy rollicking around your living room to the rhythms.

2. “Gunsmoke Blues” by Buddy Guy featuring Jason Isbell

The blues legend meets the contemporary rock star on this emotive track. Topical, sad, and all too necessary, this song touches on the tragedy of gun violence. It’s worth thanking these two stars for their time and musical efforts. Check it out below.

3. “Not Nice” by Megan Thee Stallion

The artist released her latest album, Traumazine, today (August 12) and one of the best tracks on the new record is “Not Nice,” in which Megan says just that. She’s not nice, but she’s “the shit.” Check out the acerbic, biting new track below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRTDepcX-kY

4. “Unacceptable” by Cordae

One of the biggest names in hip-hop, Cordae is a rising star whose peak has not been hit yet. He released a new track this week, “Unacceptable,” which you can check out below in all of its skillful lyricism and delivery. Learn the name, love the tunes.

5. “The Black Slim Shady” by The Game

Uh oh. The Game, who is one of rap’s most fearless emcees, just released a new Eminem diss track called, well, “The Black Slim Shady.” Who knows where this beef will go? But we hope nothing too serious. Check out the new diss track below.

6. “Foxglove Through The Clearcut” by Death Cab for Cutie

The third single from the band’s forthcoming new album, which is set to drop in September, this spoken word track is excellent. On it, frontman Ben Gibbard is reflective, thorough, honest, questioning, and sensitive. He tells stories and makes your mind work.

7. “Echo Party” by Sylvan Esso

The group released its latest LP, No Rules Sandy, today, and with it came the release of the new music video for their single, “Echo Party.” It’s high energy, electronic loveliness. Check out the group on tour with ODESZA or enjoy their work below. It’s jumpy and delightful.

Photo by: Jimmy Fontaine/Atlantic Records