Nicki Minaj Reveals Willingness to Collaborate With Taylor Swift, Calls on Barbz to Follow Swifties Lead

With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Nicki Minaj is considered one of the best-selling music artists thanks to songs like “Anaconda.” Although a hitmaker in the studio and on stage, the rapper recently took a moment to praise another singer—Taylor Swift. Not only did the rapper praise the singer but she also revealed she would create a song with the icon “in a heartbeat.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Always close to her fans, called Barbz, Minaj recently discussed the power surrounding Swift and her fans, called Swifties, in a series of tweets posted on X. Having watched the amazing year Swift had thanks to her Eras Tour, the rapper wrote, “She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!!”

The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!



She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!!



The END!!!!!!!



I was simply discussing vinyls w/the barbz due to questions they had for me… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 20, 2023

[Join The Barbz And See Nicki Minaj LIVE]

With countless fans commenting on the post and asking questions, one fan wondered if the rapper would be open to collaborating with Swift. They once shared the stage back in 2015 at the MTV Video Music Awards. And to answer the fan’s question, Minaj insisted, “In a heartbeat.”

Nicki Minaj Sets Record

While praising Swift and hoping for a collaboration one day, Minaj also had a prosperous year as she released her latest LP Pink Friday 2. Barbz clamored to get their hands on a copy of the release and many sought to own the vinyl version as well. There happened to be so much demand for the vinyl that the rapper sold more vinyl copies than any female rap album in history. She once again tweeted, “We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history. That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! That’s a marvelous thing!”

[RELATED: Nicki Minaj Blocks “New Body” Release; Kanye West’s Album Gets New Release Date]

We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history. That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! That’s a marvelous thing!



Taylor & her fans have put in the work.



Now it’s our turn. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 20, 2023

Although ecstatic about the sales and reception of her LP, Minaj once again pointed to Swift, writing, “Taylor & her fans have put in the work. Now it’s our turn.” She added in later posts, “This is a celebration. I’m about to thank each & every artist on this album… But… The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG Quenn Taylor & the swifites & Republic Records.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)