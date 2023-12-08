Nicki Minaj Fans Create AI-Generated “Gag City” to Welcome ‘Pink Friday 2’ Release

Originally scheduled to come out last month, fans of Nicki Minaj anxiously awaited her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. The album marked Minaj’s newest release in five years. While postponed, on Friday, the singer released Pink Friday 2 on December 8. But before the album even hit shelves, fans showed their excitement about the new music by using the help of AI to bring the fictional “Gag City” to life.

Back in September, Minaj helped promote her upcoming songs with some artwork surrounding the album. In the post below, the rapper is shown standing on a train that moves towards a city completely constructed using the color pink. Her fans, called Barbz, shared their excitement about the release, using the term “gag” which comes from the LGBTQ slang term used for something that leaves one awestruck.

🏆| Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ officially becomes the female rap album with the most #1’s on Apple Music Worldwide, with 43 so far. pic.twitter.com/Pyn3bfasfs — The Onika Magazine  (@onikamagazinee) December 8, 2023

On December 6, Minaj shared another post surrounding her release of Pink Friday 2. She wrote, “As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your seat belts are tightly fastened. The captain has activated the “no bathroom” sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty…clear waters, pink dolphins…”

As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your seat belts are tightly fastened. The captain has activated the “no bathroom” sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty…clear waters, pink dolphins…#GagCity #PF2 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 6, 2023

Gag City Includes Mansions, Cars, And A Dunkin’

As mentioned above, fans channeled their enthusiasm about Pink Friday 2 by using AI to help them visualize exactly what “Gag City” might look like. What followed was a plethora of posts surrounding an entire city made of pink. One post featured what Dunkin’ might look like in “Gag City” and it is impressive.

Another post shows a massive pink safe that contained the track list for Pink Friday 2. Playing into the use of AI within “Gag City”, Minaj shared three simple rules of the colorful city, with them being “1. No being mean to other residents but you can be mean to outside ppl. 2. Your makeup, hair, clothes & shoes all go on by 1 touch of a button. That’s how we have the outsiders gagging all the time.” While already making the city seem like an amazing place to live, she ended her message with rule No. 3 including, “Upon landing, you receive a mansion, car & canned goods.”

While spending their time listening to Pink Friday 2, some fans decided to inject themselves, using AI again, into “Gag City”, hoping to call the digital city their home.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)