Orville Peck has been keeping journals since he was 16 years old. Teen musings, heartache and other reflections have given him some reveting songwriting. “Sometimes I go back on things and take lyrics from journal entries that I had when I was younger,” Peck tells American Songwriter. “All of my songs, essentially, are many years in the making, and then some things Show Pony came up in the studio. It’s a mix of different time periods from my life.”

Sharing some tales and pulling from different times in his life, Peck, typically shielded in leather-fringed masks, exposes more on EP Show Pony. Turned down a notch from 2019 debut Pony’s more electric production, Show Pony is stripped down and viscerally open Peck’s past in childhood reflections, present tales of lonesomeness, being queer, and ultimately… being ready for the “show.” If Pony was hanging around the stable, Show Pony is ready for the spotlight.

Still brooding, Peck’s enigmatic storytelling glides through Show Pony‘s slower crooned country medleys, caught up in the nostalgia of “Summertime” opening in affecting lyrics Asking where the time’s gone / Dreaming with the lights on / Trying to keep your eyes on / Something along the rise. Originally written for Pony, Peck needed more time to flesh out “Summertime” for Show.

“I was never satisfied with the original recording of it, because it was a really particular feeling I wanted to capture in that song,” says Peck. “I left it for awhile and when I recorded in Nashville, I was happy with the revision we ended up with.”

Moving from Nashville to Toronto—with some vocals in Los Angeles—Show Pony was predominantly recorded while touring in 2019. “Show Pony found itself among the highways of North America, which gives a nice touch to the kind of outlaw feel of it,” says Peck. “When I listen to Show Pony, it definitely brings up ‘On the Road’ again by Willie Nelson, where it just feels a bit transient.”

Still moving through a halcyon country era, Peck motions through the haunting tale of “No Glory in the West” and the distant tale of love on “Drive Me, Crazy.” Night after night, Peck would be sitting up late at night on the tour bus, watching tricks passing by in the night. Hearing his tour bus driver on his CV radio talking to the other bus and truck drivers, Peck starting thinking of a unrequited love between two truckers who have never met.

“I had this idea that I wanted to write a country love song ala Elton John piano power ballad about two truck drivers who are in love with each other, and they only ever see each other when they pass each other on the divide on the freeways at night,” says Peck. “They’ve never even met—everything is through the radio.”

Going through journals when he was 18 and in a very different place in his life, all these feelings flooded into “Kids,” reopening wounds of friends he lost when he was a teen, the acoustic-driven “Kids” cuts deeper, and ended up being the most private song on the album for Peck singing Running out into the night / Getting low on luck it’s time to fight / You call me up telling me all your frights / Because neither one of has died.“I think I imagined it was going to be a slightly understated kind of song,” says Peck. “I knew I wanted it to be quite stripped down, but I think that might be the most private song I’ve ever written, lyrically. It’s about it’s about me, and some friends that I sadly lost when I was young.”

“I wanted to just make it really simple and understated but try and pack as much vulnerability into the lyrics as I could, which is something I haven’t done before,” says Peck “I find it challenging, just as a person, to be so open about certain things, so I really tried to challenge myself lyrically with that. It’s funny, because now it’s my favorite song on the EP.”

A first collaboration for Peck, Shania Twain joins Peck for the more raucous country rocker “Legends Never Die.” Peck originally heard Twain— who coincidentally was the last person Peck ended up seeing before everything shut down—was a fan of his, which he didn’t believe. Then, he just started writing he track with her in mind.

“It was a lot of me battling the denial of whether that was true or not true because I couldn’t believe it,” says Peck. “Then I had this pipe dream after hearing that, because I had yet to do any kind of duet or a feature on any of my songs, and since there’s such a rich history of duets and collaborations within country music, I put a lot of like expectation on it as to who that was going to be with the first one.”

From the start, “Legends” was meant to be more of an up-temp country rock song with a laid back, hot, and sweaty feel. “I wanted to merge those two feelings together, because it brings to mind a lot of the ’90s country rock,” says Peck. “That’s kind of what I wanted to achieve with her, because I couldn’t really think of a duet that she had done that was like that, and I know that she’s so capable of different vibes.”

Donning a more skin-tight leopard suit from her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” days, Twain is a force on “Legends” dueling with Peck You get one chance, when you strike the match/ Ain’t nothing in this life gonna hold me back up. Peck jokes that those lyrics pretty much sum up his union with Shania. “Well, in my experience,” he says, “you gotta really shoot for the stars.”

Closing Show Pony is Peck’s rendition of Bobby Gentry’s “Fancy” is revamped by Peck. “I’ve been performing ‘Fancy’ for quite a while now, but I decided I wanted to do a studio version for the EP, because obviously that song was written by the incomparable legend Bobby Gentry,” says Peck about the 1969l tale of childhood poverty and prostitution. “Her version feels so important and kind of the time it was written. It felt very ahead of its time, but also so of the time it was written and then Reba covered it and her version had its own mark. I felt like that song deserved another evolution to kind of pay respect to both the previous versions, but also give my own take on it.”

Sonically, Peck added his own touch to “Fancy,” but also in switching some lyrics. “It was also my own perspective, which was kind of like a queer perspective that hadn’t been added to the song before,” says Peck. “I think it’s an incredible song that has its own career really, and I just wanted to get my version in there so that hopefully 10 years from now, someone else might cover it and they can put their spin on it too and that song can keep living on and on.”

Moving from 2019’s Pony to Show Pony, there’s some iteration in the title, but the concepts are polar opposite. “It’s like the middle sister between what Pony was and then what the next album will be—sonically, thematically,” says Peck. “It feels almost like an evolution from Pony and that’s essentially why it’s connected in the title.”

Peck says he’s always had a fascination with the figure of a pony. “I feel like a pony could be perceived in so many different ways,” says Peck. “It’s kind of lonely. It’s kind of sad. It’s a little bit out of place in the sense that it’s not quite a horse. It’s not even a donkey. It’s just kind of there, and it also has the kind of like a queer connotation for me.”

When he starting writing Show Pony, he felt such a confidence after Pony was received successfully which encouraged him to dig deeper with lyrics and be bolder with instrumentation and not hold back. “That’s why it’s Show Pony, because it’s been dolled up and it’s got ribbons and its main is ready for the competition,” says Peck. “But at the end of the day, it’s still just this sad little pony.”

Writing for Peck is not a process. It’s mostly enjoyable, he says, never laborious. It can either start with an idea, a lyric with a point of view, or a melody, which he’ll record into his phone. “I’m kind of all over the place,” laughs Peck. Mostly, Peck misses performing live.

“I love writing music,” says Peck. “I love everything about my job, but my absolute favorite favorite thing will always and forever be performing. So that’s really taken a lot to get used to, not being able to perform, not being able to interact with the fans in that way, or just getting out on stage, which I really underestimated how much I rely on, and how much as performer, we really feed off that. It’s been a complete baptism by fire for me to suddenly wake up each day and ask myself, ‘what am I going to do?’ I’ve never had that in my life!”

Peck admits there’s an overriding darkness to his much, which he finds funny since he’s in a more jovial place. “I’m usually surrounded by so many people now,” says Peck. “I have a very caring team. I have an amazing label and so many people supporting me and surrounding me. I’m literally never alone anymore, and I still write these kind of dark lonesome songs. It’s just ironic, because I don’t think we ever really truly get rid of that. I think when you’re kind of a bit of a lone soul, that stays with you through everything.”

Living in lockdown, Peck is cooking up more creative projects in his head… and writing for the next album.

“I just feel totally grateful, as lame as that sounds,” says Peck. “I feel grateful that I am in a place in my life where I get to not only have a job that I enjoy, but a job that other people seem to enjoy as well, which helps motivate me to keep doing things and living out dreams I’ve had since I was a little kid.”

Peck adds, “There’s an entire universe in my head that extends into all kinds of mediums and formats, and hopefully when life starts to return back to normal, we get to explore a few more of those.”