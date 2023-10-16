7 Songs You Didn’t Know Shawn Mendes Wrote for Other Artists

Shawn Mendes, with his soulful voice and evocative songwriting, catapulted to fame with his debut single, “Life of the Party.” Beginning his journey by posting song covers on Vine, Mendes quickly transitioned from a social media sensation to an international pop star.

His debut full-length album, Handwritten, debuted atop the U.S. Billboard 200, making Mendes one of only five artists to debut at No. 1 before the age of 18. The singer’s seamless blend of pop, rock, and soul, paired with honest lyricism, has since resonated with fans across the globe, granting him numerous chart-topping singles and prestigious awards.

From his multiple Grammy nominations to clinching the Juno Award for Single of the Year with “Stitches,” Mendes’ meteoric rise is a testament to his profound musical talent. His collaborations with leading artists, ranging from Camila Cabello to Justin Bieber, have further solidified his position in the music industry’s upper echelons.

However, apart from his well-known chartbusters, Mendes has also lent his songwriting and vocal prowess to other artists. As we celebrate these collaborations, it becomes evident that the Mendes touch extends far beyond his solo work. His ability to adapt, evolve, and blend his style with other artists is a testament to Mendes’ talent and his far-reaching influence on contemporary pop music.

1. “Lover” (Remix) with Taylor Swift

In a refreshing team-up with pop sensation Taylor Swift, Mendes infused “Lover” with his own lyrical verses. The 2019 collaboration reimagined Swift’s already romantic track, giving it a richer, shared perspective. The remix not only celebrated love but also achieved significant chart success, climbing to No. 1 on the iTunes Chart. “Lover” ended up further cementing both artists’ impact on the music landscape.

2. “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Camila Cabello

This 2015 track marked the inception of Mendes and Cabello‘s electrifying musical chemistry. Narrating a tale of a haunted romance, it resonated with fans, leading it to achieve impressive chart positions and streaming numbers. Its significance, however, was in setting the stage for their future collaborations, marking the beginning of a duo that pop music aficionados would come to adore.

3. “Señorita” with Camila Cabello

Perhaps one of the most iconic duets in recent times, “Señorita” set the music scene ablaze. This steamy collaboration with Camila Cabello was an indisputable success: “Señorita” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 on July 6, 2019, and eventually reached No. 1 in August of 2019. The song’s magnetic pull was undeniable, making “Señorita” a summer staple and an undeniable chart juggernaut.

4. “Youth” with Khalid

This anthem, born from a collaboration between Mendes and Khalid, stands as a testament to resilience and hope. Addressing contemporary issues, it struck a chord with listeners worldwide. “Youth” not only resonated on an emotional level but also climbed the charts, amassing millions of streams, highlighting the duo’s ability to create music that matters.

5. “Chances” by Backstreet Boys

Delving into songwriting for iconic groups, Mendes contributed to the Backstreet Boys‘ track “Chances.” This song showcased a unique blend of nostalgic boyband vibes with Mendes’ contemporary touch. Though a surprising collaboration, “Chances” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and expanded Mendes’s songwriting portfolio into a whole new genre.

6. “Monster” with Justin Bieber

Teaming up with fellow Canadian artist Justin Bieber, “Monster” offers a candid look at the pitfalls of fame. The track’s introspective lyrics resonated deeply with fans, allowing the song to debut and peak at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Monster” was Mendes’ sixth Top 10 single and Bieber’s 21st in the U.S.

7. “Someone I Used to Know” by Zac Brown Band

Mendes’ venture into country music was both bold and rewarding. Co-writing “Someone I Used to Know” for the Zac Brown Band, he brought a fresh pop sensibility to the band’s familiar country sound. The video for the track ended up winning a CMT Music Award for Group Video of the Year, and also saw commendable streaming success, underlining Mendes’ genre-fluid capabilities.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images