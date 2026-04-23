7 Underrated Songs From 1973 by Iconic Bands That Deserve Another Listen

Having one major hit that everyone knows—let alone many—is a blessing and a curse that only a lucky group of musicians ever gets to experience. On the one hand, having beloved tracks that the general masses never get tired of hearing is a true pinnacle of success.

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But for artists who want to get out from under their own shadows, these hits can be frustrating and stagnating. So, let’s shake things up with seven tracks from iconic, world-famous bands that are criminally underrated and overshadowed by other, more popular cuts.

“Things Goin’ On” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

With songs like “Free Bird” and “Gimme Three Steps”, it’s no wonder that “Things Goin’ On” got overshadowed on the rock band’s 1973 album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). Nevertheless, the B-side opener is a great tune that is more environmentally and socially conscious than Lynyrd Skynyrd’s conservative imagery and fan base might suggest.

“Us And Them/Any Colour You Like” by Pink Floyd

The truly underappreciated aspect of Dark Side Of The Moon is the masterful transition from “Us And Them” to “Any Colour You Like”. These two back-to-back tracks are beautiful examples of world- and tension-building, both of which Pink Floyd did with expert care and creativity. A saxophone has never sounded so good.

“A National Acrobat” by Black Sabbath

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath doesn’t always get as much acclaim as other albums, like Paranoid and Master Of Reality. Nonetheless, Black Sabbath’s fifth album from 1973 is a fantastic addition to the rock ‘n’ roll canon. “A National Acrobat” is about as Sabbath-y as it gets, from the doomy guitar riffs to Ozzy Osbourne’s vocal delivery and lyrics.

“I’ve Had Enough” by The Who

“I’ve Had Enough” appears on The Who’s sixth studio album and third rock opera, Quadrophenia. To be fair, you have to be into the band’s rock-opera phase to really enjoy this one. But we’d argue that this particular track is worth the effort if you’re in the mood to explore. Bonus points if you have a friend with whom to share vocal duties.

“Loup (1st Indian On The Moon)” by Paul McCartney & Wings

Paul McCartney and Wings added “Loup (1st Indian On The Moon)” to their 1973 rock album, Red Rose Speedway, but they never played it live. This moody instrumental almost sounds like Wings trying to be Pink Floyd, with a healthy mix of non-Western harmonies and scales à la McCartney’s former band, The Beatles.

“The Crunge” by Led Zeppelin

If “D’yer Mak’er” was Led Zeppelin’s attempt at reggae, then “The Crunge” was their attempt at funk. In both instances, the end result can be somewhat divisive. However, there’s plenty of heart and soul in “The Crunge” that makes it worth a re-listen. Both songs appear on the heavy rock band’s 1973 album, Houses Of The Holy.

“Liar” by Queen

Queen hit their stride in the mid-to-late 1970s, but that’s not to say their debut album from 1973 was full of snoozers. The many vocal elements, chromatic runs, and sheer drama of “Liar” off their eponymous first album are a pretty spot-on foreshadowing of songs to come like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Killer Queen”.

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