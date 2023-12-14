Selena Gomez Sends Loving Birthday Message to “Goddess” Taylor Swift, Shares Picture Together

Looking back at 2023, here are just a few milestones Taylor Swift crossed before celebrating her 34th birthday on December 13. She became a billionaire, her Eras Tour grossed over $1 billion, she was named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, landed a historic deal with AMC, and was Spotify’s most-streamed artist. While that is just a sample of what the singer did in 2023, she spent the last week with friends, celebrating another year. And among those around her was none other than Selena Gomez. While friends since 2008, Gomez not only toured New York City with the singer but was sure to share a post on social media, wishing her bestie a Happy Birthday.

Taking to social media to celebrate Swift’s birthday, Gomez shared a candid picture of the two. In the photo, Swift gives a simple kiss on the cheek to Gomez. The actress captioned the post, writing, “Happy Birthday to the goddess that is Taylor Swift.” She even added a graphic with the words, “I love you.”

🎁 | Selena Gomez wishing Taylor a happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift



— “Happy Birthday to the goddess that is @taylorswift13. I love you” pic.twitter.com/mdeLJ1yad4 — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) December 14, 2023

Besides sharing a picture, the pair also attended Ramy Youssef’s comedy show with other stars like Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoë Kravitz. Throughout the week, cameras caught Swift celebrating with other celebrities like Miles Teller and Blake Lively.

Getting Love From The Paparazzi

With the paparazzi always around the iconic singer, they also decided to get in on the celebration as they sang Happy Birthday to Swift while in New York. Other fans also took a moment to shower her with love and support, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOTHER to all swifties and tbh I am a new swiftie but as per her craze I can easily say this Taylor is the biggest POP Icon this world has ever produced.”

Paparazzi sing happy birthday to Taylor Swift in New York.



pic.twitter.com/CNcygnJIys — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 14, 2023

While countless people wished Swift a happy birthday, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals decided to use the moment to ask for donations. It’s no secret that the singer loves animals, so they shared, “Today you have the chance to be person of the year for animals in need by participating in the viral #TaylorSwiftChallenge and donating just $13 to a shelter in her name.”

Always wanting to share her accomplishments with fans, Swift announced that the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film would be available to rent on her birthday. Already in theaters, fans can now enjoy their favorite singer in the comfort of their home.

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)