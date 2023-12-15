8th Annual Dustin Lynch and Friends Benefit Concert Raises $40k for Tennessee Charities

Country hitmaker Dustin Lynch has been giving back to his community for nearly a decade with his yearly fundraiser. Earlier this week, he held the eighth annual Dustin Lynch and Friends Benefit Concert in Tullahoma, Tennessee. The event raised $40,000 for three local charities.

Music Row reports that this was Lynch’s most successful benefit to date, raising more money than ever before. Additionally, the benefit collected toys to help needy kids have a merry Christmas. The “Ridin’ Roads” singer posted about the event on social media earlier today.

The post contained two photos and a short but heartfelt caption. One photo shows a smiling Lynch kneeling beside a massive pile of donated toys. The other shows him onstage performing. In the caption, he wrote, “Back to my hometown for the 8th annual charity show! Thanks for having us back, Tullahoma. It means so much to be able to come home and give back to the amazing charities doing the real work.” Then, he concluded with, “Happy holidays, y’all!!”

Lynch hosted the sold-out charity event at the Tullahoma High School. He split the money he raised between Haven of Hope Counseling, South Jackson Performing Arts Center, and Special Olympics Tennessee.

During the event, Lynch dipped into his deep well of hits. He played some of his most popular songs including “Small Town Boy,” “Ridin’ Roads,” and his latest single “Chevrolet.” Additionally, renowned songwriters Brent Anderson, Lanie Gardner, and Randy Montana joined the hitmaker on stage. Lynch and Anderson treated the crowd to the live debut of “Blue Lights” from Kill the Cowboy.

Dustin Lynch on the Song Selection for Killed the Cowboy

Earlier this year, Lynch sat down with American Songwriter to talk about Killed the Cowboy. During the discussion, he said he struck a balance between selecting the best songs he could find and going for a specific theme. “There wasn’t a big ‘Hey, this is the concept. Let’s go find more songs that fit this mold.’ I think the song ideas I have are probably a log of what I’m going through,” he explained.

Then, he added, “I’m constantly looking for the best songs that I can get my hands on from my songwriter friends. My titles and what makes my ears perk up are what I’m experiencing in life and where I’m at in this journey.” He continued, saying, “The outside songs that came in, sometimes you just can’t deny them. That’s what’s so exciting about Nashville and how we make music.”

