Dustin Lynch Reveals “Great String of Lessons” He Learned From Touring With Keith Urban

Years before Dustin Lynch stepped into the music industry, country singer Keith Urban released numerous albums and spent a great deal of time on the road touring. Having toured almost every year since 2004, the singer knows all the tricks when it comes to being on the road and the stage. Recently, Lynch discussed what it was like touring with Urban and how the singer not only helped him get in better shape but give a better performance.

Speaking with Muscle & Fitness about his health, Lynch shared how great he was feeling and thanked Urban for being that inspiration he needed. He said, “It was a great string of lessons I learned from touring with Keith. Just watching how regimented he was with how he scheduled his days… what he ate before and after shows. He was always able to bring the best show we could possibly bring.”

Having lost nearly ten pounds in 2023, Lynch admitted at first, he believed to get in better shape, a person needed to cut out the carbs. “As I was looking to get more cut, for whatever reason I had in my head that all carbs were terrible. I just started really hurting. I had aches and pains from the gym and just feeling like I didn’t have a lot of energy that I was used to having.”

Dustin Lynch Learns The Hard Way

With Urban’s help, Lynch decided to rework his routine and cut out the fast food. Add that with a few days in the gym and the singer found himself healthier and happier. “I like to go hard in the gym and for whatever reason, the pump, the blood that gets flowing, I sing better. The day of the show I’d love to go out and really get a good workout in. I just have to watch how much I do.”

Lynch even joked about how serious he can take being in the gym. Wanting to see results, the singer often pushes himself too hard when working out. And with the singer performing on stage, he explained, “During one particular session it was a heavy leg day and I wound up having baby deer legs afterward. When I hit the stage that night, it was not fun at all trying to walk around in cowboy boots with shaky calf muscles.”

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

