80s Country Icon Forced To Pull Out of Upcoming Show Due to Doctor’s Orders

Scoring her first hit with 1960’s “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl,” Loretta Lynn blazed a trail in country music for countless women to follow. Those women included her own sister, Crystal Gayle. By 1977, Gayle had reached the top of the charts herself with her breakout hit “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.” She went on to establish a successful crossover career in the ’70s and ’80s, and continues performing live to this day. Unfortunately, the 75-year-old singer has been temporarily sidelined by a knee injury, forcing her to miss an upcoming show in Europe.

Crystal Gayle Expresses Regret Over Missing Belfast Show

Crystal Gayle planned to join artists like Amy Grant, Jim Lauderdale, and Sandy Kelly onstage in Belfast, Ireland, for the FOLK iN FUSION concert. Slated for Tuesday, Jan. 13, the show kicks off Your Roots Are Showing, a four-day Irish folk festival.

However, the two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year announced in a press release that she recently tore a meniscus in her knee. And while she is recovering, doctors have not yet given her the all-clear to hit the road.

“I was truly looking forward to coming to Belfast, singing a few songs, sharing some stories, and spending time with everyone,” Gayle wrote.

“But my doctor tells me this knee isn’t ready for those overseas miles just yet,” she continued. I promise I’ll be Ready for the Times to Get Better. Just not at 30,000 feet next week. Thank you for your understanding, and I hope we can make it up to you soon.”

Gayle last released new material in 2019 with You Don’t Know Me, a compilation of classic country covers. Including songs by Marty Robbins, Buck Owens, and Patsy Cline, it marked her first album in 16 years.

According to her website, Crystal Gayle will next take the stage Thursday, Feb. 12, at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino in Laughlin, Nevada. After wrapping up a four-night run there on Sunday, Feb. 15, she will head to Tomball, Texas for a Feb. 20 show at Main Street Crossing.

Featured music by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images