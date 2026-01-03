80s Rocker Kicks off 2026 With More Canceled Shows

Rising to prominence in the ’80s as the frontman of moody alt-rock outfit the Smiths, Steven Patrick Morrissey (who goes by his surname) found himself in the headlines in 2025 following a pattern of abruptly canceled shows. And it seems the Grammy nominee is bringing that energy into the new year, recently scrapping two scheduled performances in California.

A day ahead of a planned Jan. 3 appearance at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa

in Rancho Mirage, Morrissey postponed the show “due to an adverse reaction to prescription medication,” according to a post on the Morrissey-Solo website.

As of now, the “Suedehead” singer intends to reschedule the concert, according to the venue’s website. Ticketholders wanting a refund must request one by 5 p.m. PST on Feb. 2.

“‘An adverse reaction to a prescription medication.’ It’s Mad Libs at this point,” remarked one fan.

That same day, the San Diego Civic Center announced the cancelation of Morrissey’s scheduled Jan. 6 show, advising ticketholders that “refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

Notably, the San Diego gig was itself rescheduled following a May 2025 postponement.

Morrissey Canceled 22 Shows Last Year Alone

Scrapped shows are nothing new for Morrissey, who in November pulled the plug on a five-night South American trek due to “extreme exhaustion.” That announcement came just days after he abruptly backed out of a Halloween night show in Mexico City and a Nov. 4 gig in Zapopan, Mexico.

Two months earlier, Morrissey also nixed two shows on the East Coast after a 26-year-old Canadian man was arrested for making online death threats against the 66-year-old singer.

In June, the “Bigmouth Strikes Again” crooner caught heat from fans after he axed shows in Scandinavia. The “travel-weary” star cited “a lack of financial support” among his reasons.

Metro UK reports that Morrissey nixed 22 shows just in 2025. He is next scheduled to take the stage Jan. 10 at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. That’s another rescheduled gig after the singer postponed a May 8 appearance at the venue.

At the moment, the San Antonio stop is still a go. However, if the singer-songwriter does cancel, it will mark his fifth straight time bailing on the Alamo City, according to the San Antonio Current

Featured image by Jo Hale/Redferns