80s Alt-Rocker Scraps Entire South American Tour After Canceling Mexico Shows Due to “Extreme Exhaustion”

Just days after canceling two Mexico shows amid “extreme exhaustion,” ’80s alt-rocker Morrissey has called off his upcoming South American tour.

The former Smiths frontman was scheduled to kick off a five-night gig in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday, Nov. 6. According to Rolling Stone, organizers of all five events — Buenos Aires; Sao Paolo, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; Lima, Peru; and Bogota, Colombia —notified ticketholders that the shows would no longer take place. Fans will receive refunds.

Morrissey hasn’t spoken publicly about the cancellations. The nixed shows come just days after he abruptly backed out of a Halloween night show in Mexico City and a Nov. 4 gig in Zapopan, Mexico.

Morrissey’s Pattern of Canceling Shows

First rising to fame as the lead singer of the Smiths, Morrissey went on to enjoy a successful solo career. In recent years, however, the “How Soon Is Now?” crooner, 66, has made headlines for what he hasn’t done onstage.

Morrissey cancelando otra vez ? el tipo es realmente ésto: pic.twitter.com/LdINay0yF2 — Juan (@juanmaravilla01) November 5, 2025

Additionally, he pulled out of a Stockholm show in June 2025, just hours before he was set to take the stage. Morrissey blamed the cancellation on a lack of “financial support.”

“We pray to God that someone, somewhere can help us reach Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark … where we have thousands upon thousands of friends, yet absolutely zero music industry support,” he wrote on Instagram. “No label will release our music, no radio will play our music … and yet our ticket sales are sensational. What does this tell us about the state of Art in 2025?”

A month earlier, Morrissey canceled two Los Angeles shows due to “a severe sinusitis attack” that left him hospitalized. In September, the Grammy nominee pulled the plug on two U.S. shows after police arrested a Canadian man for making threats against his life.

