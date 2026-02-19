Jelly Roll Admits His Fellow ‘Star Search’ Judges Were Different Than Expected—in the Best Way Possiblee

Giving new life to the classic talent competition, Netflix revamped the popular Star Search. Already dabbling in the arena of sports, the streaming platform decided to extend its reach into reality television. Bringing in Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Jelly Roll as the judges, the new version of Star Search was hosted by Anthony Anderson. With the first season officially over, Jelly Roll recently discussed his time on the show and how surprised he was when learning how nice his fellow judges were.

Like most, Jelly Roll heard rumors about Hollywood stars being difficult to deal with, snobby, or just downright cruel. Somewhat hesitant about participating in the show, the country singer took a chance. And according to Jelly Roll, “I did not expect them to have my back the way they have. They have been supportive friends. I’ve been invited into their homes. I’ve hung out with their children. They’ve treated me like family from day one.”

When first offered a role on Star Search, Jelly Roll thought the producers wanted to bring him on set to be the “ruse.” But that wasn’t the case. “Like we’re going to bring a kid all the way from Tennessee, just dump him in this with a bunch of real A-list actors.” Getting to know Gellar, Teigen, and Anderson, the country singer promised they “surpassed anything I could have hoped for.”

Jelly Roll On The Inside As Anthony Anderson Wonders About His Invite

Although loving his time on the show, Anderson had an entirely different outlook. Learning that Jelly Roll, Teigen, and Gellar were spending time together off-set, the host wondered why he wasn’t invited. “I thought we were all friends, you know, while we were doing press in person together. Then I find out that Sarah, Chrissy and Jelly, they’ve been off doing their own little things without me.”

With Anderson revealing that all the judges exchanged phone numbers, he claimed it was becoming a clique. “Everybody has everybody’s telephone number, but me. Then they’re like, ‘Well, Anthony, you’re working. You’re the host. We’re the judges.’ I was like, ‘Don’t hide behind that. Don’t use that as an excuse.’ I thought we were all best buds and pals. Apparently, we’re not.”

Sharing a laugh, the moment highlighted the easygoing bond forming among the cast. For Jelly Roll, the experience turned out to be far more welcoming, and fun, than he ever expected.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)