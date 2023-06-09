9 Temperature-Rising Musical Sex Symbols

Sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. Today, let’s leave the drugs and song catalogs aside as we take a look at some of the biggest musical sex symbols of all time.

Videos by American Songwriter

From their lyrics to their outfits to the way they move their bodies onstage and in music videos, we explore some of the most impactful and lusty artists ever.

1. Prince

Who better to start this list with than the artists who changed his name to a literal symbol? The sexy guitar-playing purple-dressed singer from Minneapolis. During his life, Prince was one of those public figures who always seemed to be flirting with a new person. He always had women in his band or around. He just loved the opposite sex. He also incorporated amorousness and sex in his music, from “Kiss” to “Darling Nikki.”

2. Mick Jagger

There’s a reason the phrase “hips like Jagger” is a thing in the 20th century. The flamboyant frontman of the iconic rock group the Rolling Stones is known for his trysts and his hips. While Jagger is today 79 years old, in 2016 he fathered a son, Deveraux. Only Jagger is known for hips and bedroom conquests.

3. Britney Spears

Britney Spears rocketed to fame in 1999 thanks to her sultry schoolgirl-themed music video for her massive hit song, “…Baby One More Time.” With hair in pigtails, the pop star filled the hearts of many a teenage boy in the late ’90s and has since doubled down on that tactic. Whether in skin-tight leather outfits for the “Oops!… I Did It Again” video or wearing much less onstage, Spears is a magnet for crushes.

4. Robert Plant

The preening lion-like frontman for Led Zeppelin could have walked onstage at the height of his and his band’s power and said, “I will marry the first woman who gives me her phone number,” and a riot would have ensued the likes of a Spanish bull run. He was that adored, that beloved and that physically attractive. A voice, an air that said he was used to flirtation, and a career for the ages, who wouldn’t want to marry this man?

5. Madonna

It would be impossible to leave Madonna off this list because in 1992 the pop star released a book literally called, Sex. The coffee table book included nude photos of the blonde performer. Not only that, but many of the Hall of Famer’s songs include sex in the subject matter, perhaps most especially, “Justify My Love.”

6. Harry Styles

Perhaps the biggest contemporary sex symbol of today, Harry could shut down a room with one wink. His hand running through his sweat-damp hair is the stuff that induces screams from across a stadium. Think about the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show. Today, Styles is one of the few artists who can conjure such affection.

7. Lenny Kravitz

A quick look in the dictionary and yup, we were right: if you look up “sexy” in Webster’s tome, Lenny Kravtiz’s picture pops up, smile and gleam in his eye. Kravtiz’s sex appeal transcends even his music. He’s one of those people who, when you look at them, all sound melts away.

8. Megan Thee Stallion

The bodacious rapper is known for her skillful rhymes and her revealing outfits onstage that show off her curves. Megan, like a handful of other artists these days, including Cardi B and Saweetie, is taking advantage of the gifts God gave her to raise eyebrows, shock squares and titillate the fans who love her for it. For evidence of this, merely check out Cardi and Megan in “WAP.”

9. Debbie Harry

After college, the future frontwoman for the iconic band Blondie, worked as a Playboy bunny before she broke through with songs like “Heart of Glass.” The blonde bombshell who helped bridge rap and rock early on knew her physical appearance had power and she knew how to use it. Today, Harry remains one of the most beautiful women in music history.

Courtesy The Prince Estate / by Nancy Bundt