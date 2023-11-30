A Complete Guide to the Fabulous Songs in ‘Wicked’

Wicked hit Broadway back in 2003, headed by the indomitable Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth. It lost no time in becoming one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. The original cast even racked up three Tony Awards and a Grammy Award for its soundtrack recording.

And Broadway wasn’t the end for Wicked—it has been performed around the world, even being translated into six additional languages. Let’s take a look back at the amazing songs that make the show so good. Hardcore Wicked fans will notice that a few songs aren’t listed here; there’s so much good stuff in the show, we’ve just focused on the major songs.

“No One Mourns the Wicked”

The opening number of Wicked plunges you right into the action. Something big has happened, and it’s set off a day of celebration. The Wicked Witch of the West has been conquered by Dorothy—but who cares, right? No one sheds a tear for bad people, as Glinda the Good Witch points out.

“The Wizard and I”

Now we’re getting to know the real Elphaba—despite her father’s abuse, she’s driven and ambitious, and she dreams of a life beyond her childhood home.

“What Is This Feeling?”

There’s never been a song that so effectively summed up what it’s like to have a bad roommate. It introduces the audience not just to Galinda and Elphaba as individuals, but exactly how they feel about one another. Hint: it’s not great.

“Dancing Through Life”

Enter the swoon-worthy Fiyero, a minor prince who captures Galinda’s heart within minutes. But this full-cast performance not only introduces a love interest, but encompasses multiple life changes for the characters in one number.

“Popular”

Undoubtedly one of the most (ahem) popular songs of the show, this solo number from Galinda is an attempt to make Elphaba into a new person. While it doesn’t exactly click, it does help the girls establish a friendship.

“I’m Not That Girl”

Elphaba pretends she doesn’t care about being unattractive or isolated from other people her age. But “I’m Not That Girl” betrays her true feelings. Not only does she crave friendship from Galinda and others, but she is also hurting as Galinda’s relationship with Fiyero blossoms.

“One Short Day”

Galinda, now calling herself Glinda, and Elphaba head off to the Emerald City to meet with the Wizard. What starts out as a grand outing soon turns into a decisive experience as they realize the Wizard is a fraud—and he wants Elphaba on his side.

“Defying Gravity”

In one of the most explosive Act I finales of all time, Elphaba and Glinda each choose their own paths. “Defying Gravity” sees Elphaba turn into the Wicked Witch of the West as we know her and sets all of Oz on a witch hunt.

“No One Mourns the Wicked (Reprise)”/“Thank Goodness”

As Act II begins, panicked citizens trade rumors about Elphaba’s superhuman abilities. Meanwhile, Glinda, now known as “The Good Witch,” attempts to calm them. Glinda puts up a thin facade of her own happiness: she’s engaged to Fiyero, now the Captain of the Guard, and heads the hunt for the Wicked Witch. But quietly, she knows that Fiyero doesn’t love her and questions her choices that led her up to this point.

“As Long as You’re Mine”

Reunited once again, Elphaba and Fiyero confess their love to one another. They have a brief respite, having escaped Glinda and the Wizard.

“No Good Deed”

Elphaba and Fiyero’s happiness is short-lived. They are quickly found again and Fiyero is taken captive. Panicked, Elphaba attempts to cast a spell to protect him. She realizes that all of her attempts to be good have backfired and decides to accept her image as “wicked,” since that’s the only way anyone can see her.

“March of the Witch Hunters”

Things are rapidly spiraling out of control. Boq the munchkin leads the citizens of Oz in a march on Fiyero’s castle, where Elphaba has taken refuge.

“For Good”

Glinda and Elphaba reunite briefly and recognize that knowing one another has changed their life courses significantly. They forgive one another for the ways they’ve caused hurt and thank one another for their friendship.

“For Good (Reprise)”

Glinda continues to celebrate with the Ozians, while privately mourning the loss of her friend. In its final number, the show comes full circle to revisit the opening act—but this time, the audience knows how Glinda really feels.

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images